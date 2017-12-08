Sarah. Seriously?

Of course, this is the same woman who thought marks on the road for construction were swastikas so we’re not entirely surprised she was afraid when she saw the American flag being flown.

So she’s blaming her fear of the American flag on the fact that she’s Jewish.

K.

This is news to many of us non-hysterical Jews. — susan price (@sbprice) December 8, 2017

Like 99.99% of us — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 8, 2017

What was the point of this stand-up? Was she trying to make people angry?

Sorta like the way normal people feel when they see Sarah Silverman. — Agatha Gregson (@gregson_agatha) December 8, 2017

YES.

Every time we see her in our feed we feel afraid. Scared. Uncomfortable.

Ha!

That a freakin' frootloop. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) December 8, 2017

This is an insult to Fruit Loops. TAKE THAT BACK.

This doesn't even work as a bit. Was it supposed to be funny? It's just confusing. — Keith Maniac from Guatemala (@CutItOutPutin) December 8, 2017

He just described 99.9% of Sarah’s routines.

Tough crowd.

