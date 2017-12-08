Sarah. Seriously?

Of course, this is the same woman who thought marks on the road for construction were swastikas so we’re not entirely surprised she was afraid when she saw the American flag being flown.

So she’s blaming her fear of the American flag on the fact that she’s Jewish.

K.

Trending

What was the point of this stand-up? Was she trying to make people angry?

YES.

Every time we see her in our feed we feel afraid. Scared. Uncomfortable.

Ha!

This is an insult to Fruit Loops. TAKE THAT BACK.

He just described 99.9% of Sarah’s routines.

Tough crowd.

Related:

Poor DEAR: Chelsea Handler tells Huckabee he ‘raised a liar,’ goes POSTAL when told she’s not funny

ZOMG! Is Roseanne subtweeting Chelsea Handler in this BRUTAL tweet, because if so … DAMN

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaAmerican flagI love yousarah silverman