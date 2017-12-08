Hillary seems triggered by the GOP. Merry Christmas early!

The most unlikable and unpopular candidate in MODERN HISTORY took to Twitter yesterday to screech and complain about the GOP because let’s face it, what else does she have to do these days.

There’s a lot to be frustrated by right now, to say the least. Here’s something that we should be able to fix. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

We? Who’s this ‘we,’ Hillary? You lost … to the most unpopular candidate in the GOP’s history, so just simmer down and watch Wheel of Fortune or something.

Well if you are feeling oh so charitable with our taxpayers monies, how about you take some of your questionable income, and donate it to help those 9 million children? Its the least you can do while you arent in jail! — SLIPPERY-SLOPE (@MomJar1) December 7, 2017

Maybe her foundation should write a check or two?

The Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides health care for 9 million kids & has been reauthorized on a bipartisan basis every year for almost 2 decades, is hanging in limbo because Congress let it expire over 2 months ago. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

You’ll have to forgive us if we don’t take the pro-abortion queen seriously when she starts crying we should do this FOR THE CHILDREN.

Meanwhile, Senate Republicans rushed to pass so-called tax reform – a giveaway for those who least need it. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

A giveaway? A GIVEAWAY?! You mean they agreed to rob the people who pay for EVERYTHING a little bit less? And sorry but who the Hell is Hillary to decide what people do and don’t need?

Even if you don’t like Trump you’ve GOTTA be glad this woman is not our president.

It gets worse. During the campaign I warned that the Rs would come after social security, Medicare, & Medicaid & now they are. Imagine buying a Rolex & paying for it with money you saved to take care of your kids. That’s what Congress is doing w/ your tax dollars. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!

Shhhhh.

How is it that in the middle of dividing up $1.5 trillion dollars between corporations & the ultra-wealthy, Republicans can’t find the time & money to take care of children? These are perverse priorities. Congress needs to pass CHIP now, as they have every year since the 1990s. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

Hey Grammy, the kids in Haiti are wondering when you’ll find the time and money to send them a check.

So in these surreal times, let’s rally together & take action. Call your House and Senate members at 202-224-3121 and tell them to take care of kids now and protect our seniors, the poor & vulnerable from future attacks. Tell them that it’s the very least they can do. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

Surreal times. People getting to keep more of the money they earn is somehow surreal.

Then again, Hillary is a Democrat.

And speaking of Democrats, even THEY seem to be getting sick of her:

Just go away… you just can't stop can you? You're NOT the answer for the dems. — Matt G (@Mattygizme) December 7, 2017

Nope. But nobody tell them.

Yawnnnnnnnnn……… Hillary who ? — Pat Haley (@PatHaley380) December 7, 2017

I’m going to keep tweeting about this, and speaking out every chance I get, until it is fixed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 7, 2017

Every chance she gets? Wouldn’t that be like every hour of every day since she has zero to do otherwise?

Heh.

