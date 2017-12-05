Damn.

Remind us to NEVER get on Larry Elder’s bad side, the man doesn’t hold back (which is why we kinda sorta totally dig him). For as long as we can remember, Elder has been speaking out against the progressive narrative that insists black Americans are victims; his main point being that far too many fathers are missing from black homes.

And as you can imagine, the Left HATES this idea, that somehow people of all colors are responsible for their own lives … sorta defeats their ‘let us save you because institutional racism’ agenda that wins them elections.

Fair point. America, in general, seems to have forgotten the importance a father plays in the household. Between arguments about fluid gender and girl power, the family structure is constantly being pulled in bizarre directions to appease SJWs.

