Damn.

Remind us to NEVER get on Larry Elder’s bad side, the man doesn’t hold back (which is why we kinda sorta totally dig him). For as long as we can remember, Elder has been speaking out against the progressive narrative that insists black Americans are victims; his main point being that far too many fathers are missing from black homes.

To black victicrats, Drop the race card the left has trained you to use. Open your eyes. The problem is NOT police brutality, but with a welfare state that incentivizes women to marry the government and men to abandoned their financial and moral responsibility. Stay woke. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) December 5, 2017

And as you can imagine, the Left HATES this idea, that somehow people of all colors are responsible for their own lives … sorta defeats their ‘let us save you because institutional racism’ agenda that wins them elections.

yes…and we wonder why kids grow up being gender confused, when there is no presence of a man in the home…this is a complete moral attack on marriage and family by the wicked left…their plan—>Govt. control-NWO — ✝SANDY🌹Pray4DJT🙏🏽 (@SandyIs4Trump) December 5, 2017

Fair point. America, in general, seems to have forgotten the importance a father plays in the household. Between arguments about fluid gender and girl power, the family structure is constantly being pulled in bizarre directions to appease SJWs.

Ultimately everyone has some rain and pain in their life but we all have CHOICES. And those #ChoicesHaveConsequences. Just because I may have made better choices doesn't make you a victim nor does it mean I OWE you something. — Deplorable Warrior (@DrGingerKinsey) December 5, 2017

Preach!

Exactly! They want to keep you down & ignorant to get your vote. They want to victimize you & get hand outs instead of soaring & being your very best! — Maria Kasper (@mariakasper50) December 5, 2017

Democrats think they ‘own’ minorities … guess old habits die hard.

Related:

SHOCKA: When searching ‘Nazi’ or ‘racist’ on Twitter, guess who’s listed as the first result

Linda Sarsour rails against ‘white supremacist’ travel ban approved by Supreme Court