As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld President Trump’s constitutional authority to restrict travel to the United States from high-risk countries and allowed his travel ban to take full effect. The only justices to dissent were Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

So, if seven of nine Supreme Court justices approved the so-called “Muslim travel ban,” does that make them white supremacists themselves, or just enablers of Trump’s “white supremacist agenda”?

