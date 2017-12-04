As Twitchy reported, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld President Trump’s constitutional authority to restrict travel to the United States from high-risk countries and allowed his travel ban to take full effect. The only justices to dissent were Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

So, if seven of nine Supreme Court justices approved the so-called “Muslim travel ban,” does that make them white supremacists themselves, or just enablers of Trump’s “white supremacist agenda”?

.@lsarsour with a reasoned, rational response to the Supreme Court upholding Trump's travel ban. Smh. https://t.co/HuwsQSzMKV — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 4, 2017

I guess the SC begs to differ. https://t.co/wTOtnDgspK — Calpernia (@granchi) December 4, 2017

This "white supremacist agenda" she speaks of just got cleared by the Supreme Court. https://t.co/2lMagTAGv9 — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) December 4, 2017

Linda So-sour accusing America's #SupremeCourt of having a "White Supremacist Agenda"… Let that sink in… https://t.co/fjleD3shfM — Jay Tee (@jaytee7777777) December 4, 2017

That's right, Linda. The Supreme Court is filled with white supremacists. Go away #Loser. https://t.co/M5bXso02cA — 🇺🇸Deplorable CMSgt (@Retired_CMSgt) December 4, 2017

Apparently there are only white Christian folks in the hundreds of countries not listed in the ban! 🙃🤔 #Travelban #lindasarsour #muslimterrorist https://t.co/0hUNKNpMJW — mmr (@buellerbueller7) December 4, 2017

Please connect the dots of white supremacy to muslim terrorists so we may all follow your train of thought https://t.co/kLJFIrForN — BethMRamsay (@BethMRamsay) December 4, 2017

Here we go: Hyperbolic jackasses telling low-info followers that this is about Muslims or White Supremacists.https://t.co/dLCyUuMGGY — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) December 4, 2017

Here we go. Anti-American agenda continues with people throwing racist terms whenever there’s a law ruling that doesn’t support their position. https://t.co/Co3d60LzmQ — DianneCannis 👠 (@diannecannis) December 4, 2017

Here we go the race baiting lies continue #MuslimBan https://t.co/eUtHUnBfRC — Shazam (@3rdtime77) December 4, 2017

This, from the woman that rants about the Joooooooooooos. https://t.co/f9VKpZ4N4R — (((Common Man))) (@hydar) December 4, 2017

Here we go. Another lecture from a propagandist who wants sharia law to have precedence over the Constitution.

This #NoMuslimBanEver hashtag is full of hysteria and deliberate misinformation. https://t.co/AONQ7OuXEq — Bossy Brat 🇺🇸 (@JGalt09) December 4, 2017

Plenty of Muslims are 'allowed' to travel here – there are just some specific countries that do a piss-poor job of managing their records that tend to harbor terrorists that are being limited. Y'all are so damn melodramatic. –> #NoMuslimBanEver — 🎅🏻TheChristmasFOO🎄 (@PolitiBunny) December 4, 2017

Hi @lsarsour! What are your thoughts on citizens of Israel being banned from many countries in the Middle East? https://t.co/bDmadgapHj — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 4, 2017

2017: Protecting citizens of all races equal white supremacy. Also, Islam equals pro-feminism. What a year https://t.co/INbLyxSv4d — Tony (@creamer_tony) December 4, 2017

* * *

Related:

Cue Resistance meltdown! Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban