The Supreme Court has ruled on President Trump’s travel ban that his opponents have been fighting every step of the way:

#BREAKING US Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban to take effect pending appeal — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 4, 2017

NBC News' Pete Williams reports the Supreme Court has ruled that the Trump restrictions on visas, aka The Travel Ban, can be enforced. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) December 4, 2017

Justices say Trump travel ban can take full effect even as legal challenges against it make their way through the courts. The ban applies to travelers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen: https://t.co/OSIp9Od20H — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) December 4, 2017

BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds and recognizes Trump’s constitutional authority to restrict travel to United States from high-risk countries [8 USC 1182(f)] and allows executive order aimed at curbing terrorism to take full effect. @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/Ol9IgVg8nt — Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) December 4, 2017

And the vote wasn’t even close:

#BREAKING The Supreme Court is allowing President Trump to fully enforce a ban on travel to the United States. 7 out of the 9 Supreme Court justices voted in favor. — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) December 4, 2017

The only justices to dissent were Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.