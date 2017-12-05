Mark Levin knew from ‘day one’ that Mueller was being tapped to find a way to ‘impeach Trump.’

Sadly, it was clear from day one … https://t.co/IrwwBhE75C — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 5, 2017

From Conservative Review:

Levin called it from the start — literally right after Trump’s election victory for president. “They are plotting right now, mark my words. They are plotting right now, trying to figure out ways to bring down this administration, even before the week is over,” Levin said in November 2016.

Over a year ago.

Levin called it.

Mueller is poison. — Elisa (@Elisa_freedom) December 5, 2017

He may well be.

Exceptional analysis yesterday from @marklevinshow and @LevinTV. So good, I listened twice. Conclusion: FBI & DOJ are stunningly politicized, deeply corrupt and “out of control,” to quote Mark. pic.twitter.com/BE7eP642UJ — iVoteAmerica® (@iVoteAmerica) December 5, 2017

Democrats will tell you that you’re a propagandist or accuse you of wearing tinfoil on your head if you believe something stinks with this investigation and with Mueller. Of course, these are the same people who believe Russians swooped into America and magically stopped Hillary from going to Wisconsin during her campaign.

I am actually a little bit surprised at how blatantly the Left will lie. It’s like the Right and Left are opposite sides of the looking glass. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) December 5, 2017

Nothing really surprises us anymore when it comes to the Left.

Yes, we’ve grown cynical.

When it comes to the president, Mueller is basically Maxine Waters without the wig. — Mark (@Mark_99nc) December 5, 2017

And … we can’t EVEN with that visual.

