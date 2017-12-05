There are reports out this morning that Deutsche Bank, which has financed many of Donald Trump’s real estate projects, received a subpoena from special prosecutor Robert Mueller:

From Bloomberg:

Mueller issued a subpoena to Germany’s largest lender several weeks ago, forcing the bank to submit documents on its relationship with Trump and his family, according to a person briefed on the matter, who asked not to be identified because the action has not been announced.

It looks like the proverbial red line has been crossed:

Trending

Deutsche Bank has had Russian problems in the past:

Jared Kushner has ties to Deutsche Bank, too:

And this means that Mueller could be looking at charges against the president and/or his family other than obstruction of justice:

No reaction from the president … yet:

Stay tuned.

***

 

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Deutsche BankDonald TrumpRobert Mueller