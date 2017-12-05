There are reports out this morning that Deutsche Bank, which has financed many of Donald Trump’s real estate projects, received a subpoena from special prosecutor Robert Mueller:

Deutsche Bank receives a subpoena from Robert Mueller, demanding data on Donald Trump https://t.co/saqp7I9KAd pic.twitter.com/HmHvt6piPm — Bloomberg (@business) December 5, 2017

From Bloomberg:

Mueller issued a subpoena to Germany’s largest lender several weeks ago, forcing the bank to submit documents on its relationship with Trump and his family, according to a person briefed on the matter, who asked not to be identified because the action has not been announced.

It looks like the proverbial red line has been crossed:

JULY 19, NYT INTERVIEW: If Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia — is that a red line? Trump: I would say yeah. I would say yes. TODAY: https://t.co/OVxuqMic5P — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 5, 2017

Mueller subpoenas Trump's German HQ'd Deutsche Bank records, according to Bloomberg. Has Trump's red-line been crossed? https://t.co/x6yv9TeO0m pic.twitter.com/B19yTYOlwE — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) December 5, 2017

Deutsche Bank has had Russian problems in the past:

Context from January 2017:

Deutsche Bank fined $630m over Russia money laundering claimshttps://t.co/oO0FWilYhc https://t.co/M6tvGsD7Uq — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) December 5, 2017

Jared Kushner has ties to Deutsche Bank, too:

Kushner firm’s $285 million Deutsche Bank loan came just before Election Day https://t.co/lqF6nxPs9O — Laura Walker 🍸🎄 (@LauraWalkerKC) December 5, 2017

And this means that Mueller could be looking at charges against the president and/or his family other than obstruction of justice:

Mueller has subpoenaed Deutsche Bank for documents related to transactions with Trump and his family, Bloomberg reports. Seems like it undercuts the idea that Mueller is only looking at obstruction at this point:https://t.co/LShXV6osXt pic.twitter.com/zpFKdQ4MdN — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 5, 2017

No reaction from the president … yet:

DOH! #TrumpyPants is NOT going to like this at all. He starts his day around now, too. Tweetstorm in 3… 2… 1… → #DeutscheBank received a subpoena from U.S. prosecutor #Mueller demanding data on Trump. #TrumpRussia #TrumpTaxes https://t.co/wXnr6g6ZV8 — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) December 5, 2017

Stay tuned.

***