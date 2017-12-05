As more and more ‘news’ comes out about Comey, Mueller and the FBI, it’s becoming abundantly clear that there’s something rotten in the state of Denmark. Well, in Washington D.C. but the original quote is funnier … yeah, never mind.

Tucker Carlson called them out PERFECTLY:

The point is clear: the #FBI is out of control and not just in the @realDonaldTrump investigation. An agency charged with enforcing the law clearly considers itself above the law. That's a threat to you, and every American, no matter who you voted for. #Tucker @FoxNews — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 5, 2017

You’d have to be deliberately ignoring the news to think otherwise.

Of course, that’s the Left’s specialty, ignoring facts and sticking with their narrative.

fuck u tucker carlson — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 5, 2017

Seems Rosie is up bright and early.

This is absurd. Stop attacking our nation's premier law enforcement agency. It is irresponsible and dangerous. Your antics are "cute" & ratings inducing normally but this is too far. — Lindsey Appiah (@LAppiah) December 5, 2017

So is she saying the FBI is above the law?

You are ridiculous- think about what you’re saying. These are life long dedicated law enforcement officers who are providing an essential service to our country. Wake up from your Trump coma! — Leslie Williams (@MrsWRetired) December 5, 2017

The whole situation is absolutely ridiculous, and it has nothing to do with any sort of Trump coma.

And speaking of absurd, mindless propaganda.

Don't worry BowTieBoy. The criminals squatting in the WH will soon be in prison and you can return to your usual 24/365 obsession with BENGHAZI! All will be right with the world. — InsidePROBE (@InsideProbe) December 5, 2017

Nice try propagandist, but no. The threat to all of us squats in the Oval Office in the midst of all his sycophants doing as much damage to our country as he can. — Chad Huckabaa (@ChadHuckabaa) December 5, 2017

Notice they shame Tucker for his ‘conspiracy theory’ around the FBI and then go full-throttle into their own conspiracy theory on Trump. They’ve been preening on about Russia for months and months and they have the nerve to call Tucker a propagandist?

K.

What are you clowns NOT willing to destroy for this maniac? Our institutions, our political system, our national parks and our environment; all sacrificial to appease and protect him. Why? He wouldn't give you the time of day if you didn't serve his purpose. — FASCISTS BEWARE (@LeeWPaul1) December 5, 2017

Clowns. That’s cute.

This is absurd, mindless propaganda. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 5, 2017

Well gosh, if he says so. Doesn’t that blue check make him like super important or something on Twitter?

Heh.

