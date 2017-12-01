California, does Maxine Waters do anything but bitch and moan about Trump? Does she work? How can you keep electing her?

Wait.

California.

Never mind.

Trump's deteriorating condition demands action from the Congress of the United States. Does he really think that's not his voice on the Access Hollywood tape? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) November 30, 2017

Well gosh, Maxine. If anyone knows about a deteriorating condition it would be you, right?

Maxine, you calling Trump incompetent is like Jeffrey Dahmer becoming the NYT food critic. — chenne (@chenne) December 1, 2017

Casey Anthony giving tips on childcare?

Yup.

Any chance you’re offering to go away with him? Might get more takers. — Son of a Roadbeer Acting Director of the CFPB (@MckinleyDHughes) November 30, 2017

A twofer? When you put it that way …

Hrm.

Oh don’t get fussy, we’re just kidding.

Sorta.

Hey Maxy how about trying to work with your POTUS instead of wasting every moment trying to over throw him. You know something called doing best for the country. — jimcann (@jcannillo) November 30, 2017

DUDE, she’s a Democrat. You really think she’s all that concerned about doing what’s best for the country?

Mad Maxine, that’s a Pandora’s box because most of you are too old and senile to serve. Let’s start with the oldest and work our way down. We’ll call it term limit mental capacity evaluations. You and Nancy go first. — Kent Mappin (@KentMappin) December 1, 2017

Could totally get behind this.

Ha!

