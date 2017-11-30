Writing this as a Twitchy editor is interesting because we use our fair share of ‘blue-ish’ language in headlines and in copy; it seems a natural part of snark. That being said, there are certain words and phrases even WE avoid because we know they’re just unacceptable and tacky.

Like this crap (and it is crap) from Wonkette Senior Editor, Evan Hurst:

Bravo @EvanHurst, great piece of writing my man. pic.twitter.com/3ab2P2bR1f — Who Elected Them? (@CounterMoonbat) November 30, 2017

Bravo indeed.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has seriously gotten under their skin, and this limp-wristed, whiny headline proves it.

Stay classy, proglodytes.

I think he’s very brave to come forward with his Tourette’s like this. — Tristan Pinnock (@tpinnock) November 30, 2017

Truly a profile in bravery.

He seems nice. — Andrew McLaurin (@andrew_mclaurin) November 30, 2017

Ha!

He didn’t get his Christmas invitation. — Kaitain 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 (@Kaitain_FL) November 30, 2017

Definitely made the naughty list, right?

This is how liberal male @evanhurst treats women. Still surprised at all these sexual assault revelations on the left? pic.twitter.com/caBlH4fnGr — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) November 30, 2017

Oh, and in case you wanted to see the ‘man’ who wrote this headline:

He should see how I treat men! https://t.co/0hxvDNkrdJ — Evan Hurst (@EvanHurst) November 30, 2017

This is why tigers eat their young.

Related:

*POPCORN* Jane Sanders catches Joy Reid talking smack about HER and the claws COME OUT