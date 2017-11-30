Writing this as a Twitchy editor is interesting because we use our fair share of ‘blue-ish’ language in headlines and in copy; it seems a natural part of snark. That being said, there are certain words and phrases even WE avoid because we know they’re just unacceptable and tacky.

Like this crap (and it is crap) from Wonkette Senior Editor, Evan Hurst:

Bravo indeed.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has seriously gotten under their skin, and this limp-wristed, whiny headline proves it.

Stay classy, proglodytes.

Trending

Truly a profile in bravery.

Ha!

Definitely made the naughty list, right?

Oh, and in case you wanted to see the ‘man’ who wrote this headline:

This is why tigers eat their young.

