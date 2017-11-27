When will progressive men learn not to mess with Dana Loesch? Or any Conservative woman for that matter.

It never ends well for them.

And then they block us all. BECAUSE BRAVE.

If u support Trump, we don't have anything to talk abt & we can't be friends. This isn't abt parties or ideology; This is abt right & wrong — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) November 24, 2017

Well gosh, Charles, this is sorta harsh.

And who is he to decide what is right and what is wrong?

This is sad. I have many friends and family with whom I disagree politically. Refusing to engage outside of your bubble is neither healthy nor unifying. https://t.co/TtJbghRLKx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

By the way, Charles not only blocked Dana, but has this editor blocked and Twitchy as a whole blocked as well.

Blow blocked me after this. He prefers his bubble. https://t.co/w6udp6ZqpC — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

Because you know, we’re so scary and stuff. *psst, we’ll still find the tweets*

Talk about living in a bubble.

The difference is liberals want an equal society. Trump voters want to make minorities second class citizens. Of course you, a gun toting conservative racist, can be "friends" with a liberal. Minorities can't be friends with people who want to destroy them. https://t.co/50bsTOnqSt — Marcus H. Johnson (@marcushjohnson) November 27, 2017

Calling total and complete bullsh*t here, Marcus. Liberals want an equal society for people who agree with them. The rest of us are free to suffer and be unequal.

Look at how he treated Dana – THAT’S equality?

Seems pretty unfair to call me a racist (and diminishes the cruelty of actual bigotry) simply because you disagree with me on some policies. https://t.co/KujY7kcyuY — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

And another block.

Oh, by the way, Marcus also has this editor and Twitchy blocked as well.

Double bubble?

And yet here you are, not caring so much you regularly Tweet me (even from behind a block!). I’m flattered that I occupy so much of your precious limited headspace. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 27, 2017

For not caring, Eric sure pays a lot of attention to Dana and talks a lot of trash behind a block.

Ever notice that? Progressive men are super brave talking smack at Conservative women, behind a block.

Tough guys the lot of ’em.

Related:

MUH DEMOCRACY: Ian Millhiser rants about fighting a war against Trump and Gorsuch

Lowest of the LOW: Could Joy Reid be ANY nastier or more hateful to rural America?