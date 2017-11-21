Yesterday, Obama wished Joe Biden, ‘Happy Birthday’ on Twitter. Because you know, Obama is hip and cool and uses social media.
ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–
BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!
ME: Joe.
Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017
And if this tweet wasn’t annoying enough on its own …
CAN YOU PLEASE COME BACK NOW DAD https://t.co/H5ogjWrYia
— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 20, 2017
FULL.
STOP.
Just yuck. We get it, people who supported Obama might as well have well been in a cult but c’mon, have some dignity, Lauren.
— American, Aye. 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) November 21, 2017
This is not healthy.
— They can spare 50 chars but not an edit button (@KesaraRiku) November 21, 2017
No. It’s really not.
Calling anyone other than your dad "dad" is creepy
— Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) November 21, 2017
Word.
— Carrie Relyea (@carrierelyea) November 20, 2017
— Lauren McCoy (@skynetesq) November 20, 2017
What’s the MATTER with young people today? Cripes.
*get off our lawn*
We promise we'll be good from now on!
— Kelly Green (@brandcoachkelly) November 20, 2017
Okay.
That’s it.
We officially can’t even.
