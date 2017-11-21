Yesterday, Obama wished Joe Biden, ‘Happy Birthday’ on Twitter. Because you know, Obama is hip and cool and uses social media.

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth–

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe. Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have. pic.twitter.com/sKbXjNiEjH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 20, 2017

And if this tweet wasn’t annoying enough on its own …

CAN YOU PLEASE COME BACK NOW DAD https://t.co/H5ogjWrYia — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) November 20, 2017

FULL.

STOP.

Just yuck. We get it, people who supported Obama might as well have well been in a cult but c’mon, have some dignity, Lauren.

This is not healthy. — They can spare 50 chars but not an edit button (@KesaraRiku) November 21, 2017

No. It’s really not.

Calling anyone other than your dad "dad" is creepy — Jen Stroup (@JenStroup) November 21, 2017

Word.

What’s the MATTER with young people today? Cripes.

*get off our lawn*

We promise we'll be good from now on! — Kelly Green (@brandcoachkelly) November 20, 2017

Okay.

That’s it.

We officially can’t even.

