Yesterday, Twitchy reported on Elizabeth Nolan Brown tweeting that Ben Shapiro should be punched in the ‘smug mug.’

She did delete the threatening tweet, just FYI, but then today is complaining that Conservatives (especially you evil Conservative men out there) couldn’t mind read and understand that she somehow wasn’t threatening Shapiro and she’s the victim because she’s getting yelled at.

Or something.

Conservatives here, especially the men, love to ascribe an emotionality to my tweets that simply doesn’t exist, and then yell at me for it — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) November 21, 2017

Women.

Dear brothers of perpetual outrage, just because you’re sad, hysterical, triggered, & super serious all the time doesn’t mean I am. Lighten up — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) November 21, 2017

*eye roll*

"He needs to be punched in the face repeatedly" is obviously a rational, cool-headed take — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 21, 2017

Seriously, Conservative men really needed to get that she wasn’t saying he should really be punched in the face, she was just making commentary on the vast patriarchy that dictates the right-wing media.

Maybe?

Fix me a sandwich. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 21, 2017

Sorry I am late to the party, cuddling with my five year old right now… I will start yelling at you in a minute — James Clary (@VirginiaJim) November 21, 2017

Way to stereotype a bunch of men, Elizabeth.

It’s not their fault she didn’t think before she tweeted.

