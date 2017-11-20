With Twitter’s lovely new verification ‘rules,’ where basically anyone who doesn’t agree with their politics could lose their blue check or even be entirely suspended from their site, it’s interesting to see what certain accounts are allowed to get away with.

Like Elizabeth Nolan Brown.

It all started here:

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women

trans women are women pass it on — brooke (@dirak_) November 11, 2017

Ben Shapiro responded:

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nope

Nopehttps://t.co/TV9Zy0fkBu — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 20, 2017

And Brown with the unfunny ‘punchline’:

People protesting Shapiro had the wrong idea. This dude needs his smug mug punched, repeatedly https://t.co/iVxWpoCQtl — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) November 20, 2017

Repeatedly even.

Classy.

And since Twitter has admitted it approves of the accounts with blue checkmarks, does this mean Twitter agrees that Shapiro should get punched in the face?

The little blue check looks more and more like a seal of approval.

(Rhetorically!, of course. Don’t come for me, @jack) — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) November 20, 2017

Like he would. Twitter seems fine with people threatening and harassing Conservatives.

Don't worry, @ENBrown. Calling on people to punch @benshapiro in the face directly violates Twitter's policy against inciting targeted violence, but it doesn't violate the SPIRIT of the policy; which is precisely to malign easy targets on the Right. But you knew that. pic.twitter.com/1OvJCuUr4r — Stephen Herreid (@StephenHerreid) November 20, 2017

Yup.

You have 280 characters. If it was really rhetorical/hyperbole, you could have said so. You didn't. — Lone Ranger Stranger Danger Zone (@mecantyping) November 20, 2017

Because she was being all big and bad.

Advocating for violence against people you disagree with gets you twitter verified now….. — Ian Ballingerن (@IanBallinger925) November 20, 2017

Only CERTAIN people though, silly.

Oh. — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 20, 2017

Congrats you're now no different than Trump was when he was accused of inciting violence. You have the same defense he did too. — diogenes (@diogenes323bc) November 20, 2017

Let's see if Twitter gives threats a pass if they're followed by a wink and a nod. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) November 20, 2017

If you disagree with Ben on this issue, that makes you a science denier. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) November 20, 2017

Wait, we thought that was a climate change thing? Ugh, who can keep up with all of these rules?!

Sounds like someone is incapable of expressing her views intelligently and instead resorts to violence. — William Keane (@largebill68) November 20, 2017

Suppose you need a man to do this for you, yes? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) November 20, 2017

Yikes.

She tried to defend herself, again

My tweet is hyperbole — Elizabeth Nolan Brown (@ENBrown) November 20, 2017

RIGHT.

Nice try, blue check.

