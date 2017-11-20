Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to scold La Var Ball for being an ungrateful jerk even after the president worked to bring his son home from China. Granted, Trump’s choice of tweets was less than eloquent but pretty sure Shaun King’s response was far, far, far worse.

Ungrateful is the new nigger. https://t.co/cMajxmQ4nd — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 20, 2017

Isn’t Shaun a white guy?

I've been informed that white people are never supposed to use this word. pic.twitter.com/CMdksQuZts — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 20, 2017

So according to Progressive Dogma, isn’t a white guy using this particular word super racist and therefore shouldn’t Shaun be suspended from Twitter?

Like that will happen.

You’re white dude lol — Depressed Ravens Fan (@SimplyMJ42) November 20, 2017

Okay so I get that you are the ONLY White Creature who I follow on twitter but how, why, and when is it ever okay for you to use the N word? — Erica (@DollErica1) November 20, 2017

Because Shaun is woke and stuff.

You've gone too far this time, Talcum X. — BENJAMIN E. (@simplyrenoe) November 20, 2017

Looks like this didn’t go over so well.

The substance of your statement is now overshadowed by your poor and intentional selection of words. Asterisks *** are your friend. — Billy Anders (@mrbillyanders) November 20, 2017

He was looking for SHOCK value, but really all he managed to do was make himself look like a jackass.

Y'all got this @ShaunKing guy a little too comfortable. Your quote doesn't even make sense, and I'm sure it's making quite a few people uncomfortable. — Lance Cooper (@804StreetMedia) November 20, 2017

He clearly feels empowered if he’s going to blatantly use hate speech on Twitter.

Thought you dont want white people using that word but here you are — Victor 'No Hands' Me (@touchednut) November 20, 2017

Dude not cool! — OEC (@ocaldwell) November 20, 2017

Way to go, Shaun.

Well, this seals the deal. Shaun, you’re the worst. — TogetherButDifferent (@togetherbutdiff) November 20, 2017

Mic drop.

