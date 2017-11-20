Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to scold La Var Ball for being an ungrateful jerk even after the president worked to bring his son home from China. Granted, Trump’s choice of tweets was less than eloquent but pretty sure Shaun King’s response was far, far, far worse.

Isn’t Shaun a white guy?

So according to Progressive Dogma, isn’t a white guy using this particular word super racist and therefore shouldn’t Shaun be suspended from Twitter?

Like that will happen.

Because Shaun is woke and stuff.

Looks like this didn’t go over so well.

He was looking for SHOCK value, but really all he managed to do was make himself look like a jackass.

He clearly feels empowered if he’s going to blatantly use hate speech on Twitter.

Way to go, Shaun.

Mic drop.

