Kumail Nanjiani made this joke shortly after the news broke that Charles Manson had died.

RIP Charles Manson. Sure he had his flaws, but who among us doesn’t. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 20, 2017

See, we knew it was a joke because we’re not overly sensitive, safe-space-needing crybabies who have taken the humor out of anything and everything to support a politically correct culture that neuters our ability to think for ourselves.

Wow, that was deep for a Monday morning.

Countdown to those who will lose their shit because they don’t get the joke pic.twitter.com/DUOKmjfXss — Gabriel Castro (@GabrielO_Castro) November 20, 2017

Many, many people didn’t get that Nanjiani was joking:

hmmm I was a fan but this makes me rethink a lot — Abigail Hope (@Abigail_Hope_) November 20, 2017

Wtf. !! I am beyond words at your tweet. Go ahead and forgive #RoyMoore while you’re at. — Jules Madison (@julescmadison) November 20, 2017

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

I hope "RIP" in this instance stands for "rot in purgatory". — Anna is currently fed up with all this BS. (@MovieNut14) November 20, 2017

And even some people who realized it was a joke were not amused … again, because Liberalism ruins EVERYTHING.

I understand this is supposed to be a joke but it’s a little… tasteless — orange time (@alehra_) November 20, 2017

IT. WAS. A JOKE.

How can people possibly not get the joke here? — Joel Myers (@americanskillet) November 20, 2017

America has lost its ability to laugh for fear of offending someone.

In fact, we won’t be surprised when this article about offending people offends someone.

#MERICA.

Related:

In other news, Charles Manson croaked at 83, and the world is better for it