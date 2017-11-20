Kumail Nanjiani made this joke shortly after the news broke that Charles Manson had died.

See, we knew it was a joke because we’re not overly sensitive, safe-space-needing crybabies who have taken the humor out of anything and everything to support a politically correct culture that neuters our ability to think for ourselves.

Wow, that was deep for a Monday morning.

Many, many people didn’t get that Nanjiani was joking:

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

And even some people who realized it was a joke were not amused … again, because Liberalism ruins EVERYTHING.

IT. WAS. A JOKE.

America has lost its ability to laugh for fear of offending someone.

In fact, we won’t be surprised when this article about offending people offends someone.

#MERICA.

