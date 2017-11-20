Kumail Nanjiani made this joke shortly after the news broke that Charles Manson had died.
RIP Charles Manson. Sure he had his flaws, but who among us doesn’t.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 20, 2017
See, we knew it was a joke because we’re not overly sensitive, safe-space-needing crybabies who have taken the humor out of anything and everything to support a politically correct culture that neuters our ability to think for ourselves.
Wow, that was deep for a Monday morning.
Countdown to those who will lose their shit because they don’t get the joke pic.twitter.com/DUOKmjfXss
— Gabriel Castro (@GabrielO_Castro) November 20, 2017
Many, many people didn’t get that Nanjiani was joking:
hmmm I was a fan but this makes me rethink a lot
— Abigail Hope (@Abigail_Hope_) November 20, 2017
Wtf. !! I am beyond words at your tweet. Go ahead and forgive #RoyMoore while you’re at.
— Jules Madison (@julescmadison) November 20, 2017
HAAAAAAAAAAAAA.
I hope "RIP" in this instance stands for "rot in purgatory".
— Anna is currently fed up with all this BS. (@MovieNut14) November 20, 2017
And even some people who realized it was a joke were not amused … again, because Liberalism ruins EVERYTHING.
I understand this is supposed to be a joke but it’s a little… tasteless
— orange time (@alehra_) November 20, 2017
IT. WAS. A JOKE.
How can people possibly not get the joke here?
— Joel Myers (@americanskillet) November 20, 2017
America has lost its ability to laugh for fear of offending someone.
In fact, we won’t be surprised when this article about offending people offends someone.
#MERICA.
