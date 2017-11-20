Charles Manson, the evil POS cult-leader who led his followers to commit unspeakable murders in Los Angeles in 1969, died Sunday night of natural causes.

He was 83.

Charles Manson died of natural causes at 8:13 p.m. at Kern County hospital in California: authorities https://t.co/SPzvpQMrB0

From Fox News:

Manson was convicted of first-degree murder in 1971 for the Tate/LaBianca killings and sentenced to death. But the California Supreme Court’s 1972 decision to outlaw capital punishment automatically commuted Manson’s sentence to life behind bars at California’s Corcoran State Prison.

In interviews, he’d frequently challenge the notion that he was guilty of the murders and never showed remorse.