Charles Manson, the evil POS cult-leader who led his followers to commit unspeakable murders in Los Angeles in 1969, died Sunday night of natural causes.
He was 83.
Charles Manson died of natural causes at 8:13 p.m. at Kern County hospital in California: authoritieshttps://t.co/SPzvpQMrB0
— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 20, 2017
From Fox News:
Manson was convicted of first-degree murder in 1971 for the Tate/LaBianca killings and sentenced to death. But the California Supreme Court’s 1972 decision to outlaw capital punishment automatically commuted Manson’s sentence to life behind bars at California’s Corcoran State Prison.
In interviews, he’d frequently challenge the notion that he was guilty of the murders and never showed remorse.
What an evil man. We are all better now that he’s gone.
— Rick Diaz (@RickDiazActual) November 20, 2017
Manson should have died decades ago…..in the electric chair. https://t.co/nioWRk5CXQ
— penelope210 (@penelopesire) November 20, 2017
Charles Manson should have died 50 years ago. Painfully.
— Neal Boortz (@Talkmaster) November 20, 2017
As one would imagine, there isn’t a whole lot of sympathy for the dead murderer on Twitter.
When people tweet “RIP Charles Manson.” pic.twitter.com/iYVUW1wUcw
— Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) November 20, 2017
Right?
Sharon Tate was 8 1/2 months pregnant when she and others were murdered by Charles Manson's cult. pic.twitter.com/fh9CP9hWsl
— Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 20, 2017
Awful.
Well…Bye: Charles Manson Dies At 83 https://t.co/ndZdvRTVf8
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) November 20, 2017
