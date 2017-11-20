Yesterday, Trump was clearly irritated with LaVar Ball’s behavior after he worked to bring his son home from a Chinese jail.
LaVar really was being a jerk. That didn’t mean the president should go on Twitter and be a jerk but still.
Seems Matt Yglesias took this reaction as proof that Trump is a racist and has problems with black people.
No really, he did.
I think Trump picks fights with black people because he genuinely has a problem with black people.
This does help him win racists’ votes but unlike his belief in banning abortion or whatever it’s perfectly sincere. https://t.co/GtKFkElXqH
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 20, 2017
C’mon man.
Only Trump didn’t exactly pick this fight … LaVar did. And granted, his response was less than polite but let’s not pretend Trump started it. Honestly, if Trump is guilty of anything it’s being too thin-skinned and reacting to trolls LIKE LaVar.
But you be you, Matty.
Trump’s been all over the map on a lot of issues over the decades, but he’s been doing racist shit pretty consistently since the 1970s.
— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 20, 2017
Dude.
Jeff Flake, Joe Scarborough, John Mccain, Rosie O'Donnell, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, etc. He fights with anyone that criticizes him.
— Ken Memphis (@ken_memphis) November 20, 2017
It’s not a racist thing, it’s an ego thing.
I’m sorry, at what point did you decide Trump has a problem with black people, the point where 3 basketball players shoplifted in a foreign country or the point where he bailed them out of prison?
— Phillip Parrish Jr (@PhillyP_23) November 20, 2017
Apparently, Trump being angry at LaVar for acting like a jackass somehow proves he doesn’t like black people? Don’t look at us, we just work here.
He helped get 3 black people out of China then gets in a battle with a man EVERYONE hates and you try to push the fake racism. Amazing.
— EagleGraphs (@EagleGraphs) November 20, 2017
And all too typical.
