Yesterday, Trump was clearly irritated with LaVar Ball’s behavior after he worked to bring his son home from a Chinese jail.

LaVar really was being a jerk. That didn’t mean the president should go on Twitter and be a jerk but still.

Seems Matt Yglesias took this reaction as proof that Trump is a racist and has problems with black people.

No really, he did.

C’mon man.

Trending

Only Trump didn’t exactly pick this fight … LaVar did. And granted, his response was less than polite but let’s not pretend Trump started it. Honestly, if Trump is guilty of anything it’s being too thin-skinned and reacting to trolls LIKE LaVar.

But you be you, Matty.

Dude.

It’s not a racist thing, it’s an ego thing.

Apparently, Trump being angry at LaVar for acting like a jackass somehow proves he doesn’t like black people? Don’t look at us, we just work here.

And all too typical.

Related:

With the hard R?! Shaun King tweeted one of the most racist tweets EVER to attack Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: LaVar BallMatt YglesiasracismTrump