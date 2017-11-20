Yesterday, Trump was clearly irritated with LaVar Ball’s behavior after he worked to bring his son home from a Chinese jail.

LaVar really was being a jerk. That didn’t mean the president should go on Twitter and be a jerk but still.

Seems Matt Yglesias took this reaction as proof that Trump is a racist and has problems with black people.

No really, he did.

I think Trump picks fights with black people because he genuinely has a problem with black people. This does help him win racists’ votes but unlike his belief in banning abortion or whatever it’s perfectly sincere. https://t.co/GtKFkElXqH — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 20, 2017

C’mon man.

Only Trump didn’t exactly pick this fight … LaVar did. And granted, his response was less than polite but let’s not pretend Trump started it. Honestly, if Trump is guilty of anything it’s being too thin-skinned and reacting to trolls LIKE LaVar.

But you be you, Matty.

Trump’s been all over the map on a lot of issues over the decades, but he’s been doing racist shit pretty consistently since the 1970s. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 20, 2017

Dude.

Jeff Flake, Joe Scarborough, John Mccain, Rosie O'Donnell, Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, etc. He fights with anyone that criticizes him. — Ken Memphis (@ken_memphis) November 20, 2017

It’s not a racist thing, it’s an ego thing.

I’m sorry, at what point did you decide Trump has a problem with black people, the point where 3 basketball players shoplifted in a foreign country or the point where he bailed them out of prison? — Phillip Parrish Jr (@PhillyP_23) November 20, 2017

Apparently, Trump being angry at LaVar for acting like a jackass somehow proves he doesn’t like black people? Don’t look at us, we just work here.

He helped get 3 black people out of China then gets in a battle with a man EVERYONE hates and you try to push the fake racism. Amazing. — EagleGraphs (@EagleGraphs) November 20, 2017

And all too typical.

