Wait, you mean there are water thingies where people can get a free drink at the airport?! What’s the name of this amazing, thrilling new magical device?! WE MUST KNOW!

BREAKING: Millennials discover the existence of water fountains. pic.twitter.com/qpYkjWypXA — neontaster (@neontaster) November 21, 2017

Oh, ya’ don’t say?

IT'S A DRINKING FOUNTAIN. YOU INVENTED A DRINKING FOUNTAIN. https://t.co/9vpHFd6GpX — Ordy's Amish Roadturducken is delicious (@TheOpulentAmish) November 21, 2017

WOW. Who would have ever thought there could be such an amazing contraption out there?!

Last week one of them discovered a phenomenon called 'roommates'. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 21, 2017

Oh, that’s right! And they said millennials can’t learn.

When I see a water fountain next to toilets my brain goes straight to E. coli. I can think of no reasonable scenario in which I would get water from this source. I'm literally shaking right now. — Sha🍂 (@quip1) November 21, 2017

The horror!

"Water is free"…..this makes me sad. — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 21, 2017

The fact these people are so amazed by a water fountain makes us sad.

And laugh.

You ain’t just whistlin’ Dixie.

Is this the same publication that discovered roommates ? — amy (@fiverrules) November 21, 2017

Winning.

Related:

I’m Ben Sasse, B*TCH! NYT Manson piece gets REKT in 1 tweet from our fave Nebraskan senator