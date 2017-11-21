Wait, you mean there are water thingies where people can get a free drink at the airport?! What’s the name of this amazing, thrilling new magical device?! WE MUST KNOW!
BREAKING: Millennials discover the existence of water fountains. pic.twitter.com/qpYkjWypXA
— neontaster (@neontaster) November 21, 2017
Oh, ya’ don’t say?
IT'S A DRINKING FOUNTAIN.
YOU INVENTED A DRINKING FOUNTAIN. https://t.co/9vpHFd6GpX
— Ordy's Amish Roadturducken is delicious (@TheOpulentAmish) November 21, 2017
WOW. Who would have ever thought there could be such an amazing contraption out there?!
Last week one of them discovered a phenomenon called 'roommates'.
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 21, 2017
Oh, that’s right! And they said millennials can’t learn.
When I see a water fountain next to toilets my brain goes straight to E. coli. I can think of no reasonable scenario in which I would get water from this source. I'm literally shaking right now.
— Sha🍂 (@quip1) November 21, 2017
The horror!
"Water is free"…..this makes me sad.
— Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 21, 2017
The fact these people are so amazed by a water fountain makes us sad.
And laugh.
Game-changer.
— ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) November 21, 2017
You ain’t just whistlin’ Dixie.
Is this the same publication that discovered roommates ?
— amy (@fiverrules) November 21, 2017
Winning.
Related:
I’m Ben Sasse, B*TCH! NYT Manson piece gets REKT in 1 tweet from our fave Nebraskan senator