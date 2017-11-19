As if we needed more proof that giving anyone 280 characters was a bad idea, let alone Cher.

Why 280 characters was a horrible idea in 280 characters https://t.co/0nLbr6WUHq — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 19, 2017

We suggest you hold your device a bit further from your face or scoot back from your monitor before reading these crazy, caps-lock filled emoji nightmare tweets on the GOP tax plan from Cher.

Sorry 2🐝DOWNER,BUT

FRIENDS…TRUMPS TAX PLAN WIL KILL AMERICANS‼️HE GIVES TAX CUTS 2 PPL WHO OWN PRIVATE✈️‼️HEAR ME 🙏🏻TAX CUTS"4 PPL WITH THEIR YOUR OWN✈️‼️YOUR MEDICAID WILL 🐝GUTTED,YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY WILL🐝CUT,& PRIVATIZED.THE"ONLY"PPL WHO WIN,ARE RICH"#RESIST — Cher (@cher) November 18, 2017

Tax plan will kill Americans.

K.

Oh, and odds on whether or not Cher owns a private plane? Maybe someone should just point out to her that she’s more than welcome to write an extra check and pay more in taxes if she’s so worried about it.

I'm tired of yelling 🔥

PPL SHOULD BE PROTESTING IN THE IN THE STREETS. trumps TAX BILL IS 100X'S WORSE THAN REPEAL & REPLACING OBAMACARE.

PLEASE FIND OUT WHAT YOU CAN TOGETHER,TO STOP THEM.MARCH,#RESIST,LIKE YOUR LIVES DEPENDS ON IT…..THEY DO‼️PUT DOWN INSTAGRAM,FACEBOOK,TWT — Cher (@cher) November 19, 2017

Our favorite part of this tweet is how she tells people to protest and put Twitter, Instagram and Facebook down … as she tweets. She’s adorable, right?

But you see…your life doesn’t depend on it🤷🏼‍♀️

You really should stop tweeting about what you know nothing about and doesn’t pertain to you. You are hurting people that think you know what’s going on in the real world. — REDVIRGO 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 (@stacy_redvirgo) November 19, 2017

Sorry, you’re going to have to use more capital letters and emoji if you want Cher to understand what you’re tweeting.

Go away and retire already, you people preach from a beach you bought from our hard earned money. Our lives depend on getting the sick freaks out of the White House, yes half the left are wanting Trump out because he is ruining their scams and corruption deals. — mark orris (@mo_from_tn) November 19, 2017

Gosh Cher, seems Americans are getting tired of you privileged has-beens lecturing them on what to believe and how to think. Who’da thunk?

Cher, are you in the streets protesting? I haven't seen you in the streets. — Justme2U (@justme2Uok) November 19, 2017

Be nice, she could break a hip.

