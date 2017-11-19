Seems David Crosby isn’t a fan of constructive criticism.

@thedavidcrosby I loved your show in Arlington, MA last night until you brought up your political views. Don't you realize that you will piss off 1/2 of your audience or at least 1/3 in liberal areas when you do that? — Craig Rabe (@craigrabe) November 14, 2017

Nothing wrong with being honest about what you liked and didn’t like about a show YOU PAID to see. And you’d think Crosby would at least take into consideration what this fan had to say, but not so much.

If you’re a Trump dummy and you don’t like progressives

Don’t come to my show asshole https://t.co/Aglt0ONQ7a — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) November 14, 2017

Don’t come to my show asshole. Well, at first glance we notice a missing comma that makes this tweet accidentally WAY funnier than he meant it, but gosh, overall he seems mad.

Things wealthy old socialists say: 😠https://t.co/DoUizWbhnF — 🇺🇸 Adam Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@AdamBaldwin) November 19, 2017

BAM. And yup.

Didn’t support Trump. Bought tickets to several of your shows. Won’t anymore with this fascist attitude. Way to go. — Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) November 19, 2017

Yeah, Crosby might want to reexamine his attitude toward fans who disagree with him politically; not all Conservatives, Libertarians or even Republicans are Trump supporters.

Who’s David Crosby??????? — John Tolbert (@JM_Tolbert) November 19, 2017

Angry old guy.

Things musicians say to justify small crowds. 😎 — Jason Laughlin (@geekwad71) November 19, 2017

And at this rate, getting smaller.

By “show” he means lounge act in a casino. — Chad Smith (@SmithChadD) November 19, 2017

Ha!

Grammatically speaking, the "show" would be behind him. — Kris S (@krisjs1767) November 19, 2017

Yaaaaas!

We don't attend concerts held in retirement homes! — Jeffrey Christian (@unvjef) November 19, 2017

Would probably have lousy acoustics anyway.

