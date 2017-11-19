Seems David Crosby isn’t a fan of constructive criticism.

Nothing wrong with being honest about what you liked and didn’t like about a show YOU PAID to see. And you’d think Crosby would at least take into consideration what this fan had to say, but not so much.

Don’t come to my show asshole. Well, at first glance we notice a missing comma that makes this tweet accidentally WAY funnier than he meant it, but gosh, overall he seems mad.

BAM. And yup.

Yeah, Crosby might want to reexamine his attitude toward fans who disagree with him politically; not all Conservatives, Libertarians or even Republicans are Trump supporters.

Angry old guy.

And at this rate, getting smaller.

Ha!

Yaaaaas!

Would probably have lousy acoustics anyway.

