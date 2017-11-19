Seems David Crosby isn’t a fan of constructive criticism.
@thedavidcrosby I loved your show in Arlington, MA last night until you brought up your political views. Don't you realize that you will piss off 1/2 of your audience or at least 1/3 in liberal areas when you do that?
— Craig Rabe (@craigrabe) November 14, 2017
Nothing wrong with being honest about what you liked and didn’t like about a show YOU PAID to see. And you’d think Crosby would at least take into consideration what this fan had to say, but not so much.
If you’re a Trump dummy and you don’t like progressives
Don’t come to my show asshole https://t.co/Aglt0ONQ7a
— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) November 14, 2017
Don’t come to my show asshole. Well, at first glance we notice a missing comma that makes this tweet accidentally WAY funnier than he meant it, but gosh, overall he seems mad.
Things wealthy old socialists say: 😠https://t.co/DoUizWbhnF
— 🇺🇸 Adam Baldwin 🇺🇸 (@AdamBaldwin) November 19, 2017
BAM. And yup.
Didn’t support Trump. Bought tickets to several of your shows. Won’t anymore with this fascist attitude. Way to go.
— Stacey Lennox (@ScotsFyre) November 19, 2017
Yeah, Crosby might want to reexamine his attitude toward fans who disagree with him politically; not all Conservatives, Libertarians or even Republicans are Trump supporters.
Who’s David Crosby???????
— John Tolbert (@JM_Tolbert) November 19, 2017
Angry old guy.
— Judge Smails (@spbuck61) November 19, 2017
Things musicians say to justify small crowds. 😎
— Jason Laughlin (@geekwad71) November 19, 2017
And at this rate, getting smaller.
By “show” he means lounge act in a casino.
— Chad Smith (@SmithChadD) November 19, 2017
Ha!
Grammatically speaking, the "show" would be behind him.
— Kris S (@krisjs1767) November 19, 2017
Yaaaaas!
We don't attend concerts held in retirement homes!
— Jeffrey Christian (@unvjef) November 19, 2017
Would probably have lousy acoustics anyway.
