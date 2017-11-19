Franken apologist Twitter is officially our least favorite new Twitter, especially those claiming it was just a joke or that since his left hand isn’t touching a boob it wasn’t really sexual assault.

We’re convinced folks living in largely blue areas of the US are eating paint chips on purpose.

Ann Coulter used Franken’s own words to slam the senator and it was troll PERFECTION:

Franken: “It was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t.” Pretty much summarizes his whole career. pic.twitter.com/UZCQNkymwv — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 16, 2017

Ba-dum-bum.

"Sometimes when you don't get a joke it's because it wasn't a joke." Quote by Al Franken, November 15, 2017 — Frank Marro (@FrankMarro) November 16, 2017

Ouch.

@Grimrin He said it was ‘clearly intended to be funny”.. I would ask, who was it “clear” to?🤔 — David Higgins (@dhiggins63) November 17, 2017

It wasn’t funny, it’s disturbing. He better stop ripping on others because of supposed sexual misconduct when he’s the one videotaped abusing a woman while she sleeps. — Di3317 (@Di3317) November 17, 2017

It was just a joke, y’all. And now he feels REALLY REALLY badly and is sorry and stuff.

Why are there so many stupid, unethical people in Congress? — ToBe Free (@freegalt) November 17, 2017

Your evergreen tweet of the century, ladies, and gentlemen.

Only time he was nearly being funny, was in Trading Places. pic.twitter.com/1WXYWrcpxu — Tim (@Tulkasdk) November 18, 2017

Truth.

He was never funny. — Jan Mac* (@Beaudancer1) November 17, 2017

And double truth.

