Franken apologist Twitter is officially our least favorite new Twitter, especially those claiming it was just a joke or that since his left hand isn’t touching a boob it wasn’t really sexual assault.

We’re convinced folks living in largely blue areas of the US are eating paint chips on purpose.

Ann Coulter used Franken’s own words to slam the senator and it was troll PERFECTION:

Ba-dum-bum.

It was just a joke, y’all. And now he feels REALLY REALLY badly and is sorry and stuff.

