Bill Clinton didn’t tweet about his problems in the White House, so brags his wife and two-time failed presidential candidate, Hillary.

Ya’ don’t say?

From the Washington Examiner:

While addressing a crowd at the Clinton Presidential Center to mark the 25th anniversary of Clinton’s first election, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton took time to criticize Trumps’s administration while highlighting some of the successes of the Clinton era. “He didn’t tweet about it, he went to work on it, and he actually got things done,” Hillary noted, which got a loud round of applause. Twitter, of course, didn’t exist in the 1990s when Clinton was president. It was founded in 2006.

We’re not sure what’s more pathetic about her statement, that she thinks Twitter is 21 years old OR that people are dumb enough to have applauded her.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Ummmm there was no Twitter when Clinton was POTUS……just FYI How do you not know this? — factscomefirst (@Ann0553) November 19, 2017

How could she not have gone to Wisconsin? She’s not the brightest crayon in the box.

Good Lord u just opened a can of worms. Of course he tried to hide them all.

Slick Willie's problems he created were prior to internet boom …. — Classy Women4Trump (@ClassyLady4DJT) November 19, 2017

They don’t call him Slick Willie for nothin’.

If there was social media during Clinton's Presidency he would've been destroyed and disgraced worse than he was. — Matt Skiles (@revmattskiles) November 19, 2017

If there had been Twitter when Bubba was president it would have been a social media bloodbath.

And we’d have had SO MUCH to write about.

