Bill Clinton didn’t tweet about his problems in the White House, so brags his wife and two-time failed presidential candidate, Hillary.

Ya’ don’t say?

From the Washington Examiner:

While addressing a crowd at the Clinton Presidential Center to mark the 25th anniversary of Clinton’s first election, former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton took time to criticize Trumps’s administration while highlighting some of the successes of the Clinton era.

“He didn’t tweet about it, he went to work on it, and he actually got things done,” Hillary noted, which got a loud round of applause. Twitter, of course, didn’t exist in the 1990s when Clinton was president. It was founded in 2006.

We’re not sure what’s more pathetic about her statement, that she thinks Twitter is 21 years old OR that people are dumb enough to have applauded her.

Trending

Maybe a little bit of both.

How could she not have gone to Wisconsin? She’s not the brightest crayon in the box.

They don’t call him Slick Willie for nothin’.

If there had been Twitter when Bubba was president it would have been a social media bloodbath.

And we’d have had SO MUCH to write about.

Related:

DAMN SON! Ann Coulter uses Franken’s own words to BLAST him, and it’s just brutal

Backpedal FAIL: Feminists BRIGADE Lena Dunham for lame apology after defending accused rapist friend

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonHillary Clintontweetstwitter