Brian Stelter seems upset that Maria Bartiromo blocked him on Twitter. So upset in fact that he took to the public timeline to complain …

I’ve always had a cordial relationship with @MariaBartiromo. I can only assume that this tweeted observation is why she suddenly blocked me… 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p6PEGTiBGk — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 18, 2017

OR maybe she’s sick and tired of whiny tweets like this one, Brian. Just spitballin’.

And then his buddy Joy Reid hopped in to ‘gossip’ with him about Maria.

Not sure what’s happening with @MariaBartiromo. She’s always been conservative but was a tough GOP debate questioner and seemed like a traditional taxcutcon. She’s gone full-on Hannity-style Trump cultist. https://t.co/fhVfgmJmL1 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 18, 2017

This almost reads like a scene from ‘Mean Girls.’ Gossipy snots.

And please, like Joy has ANY room to talk about someone being a cultist.

Are you kidding? @MariaBartiromo is AMAZING! She gets middle class economics & understands how we get back to being a more powerful country. I know it's not really something that @MSNBC or @CNN are striving to learn, but you really should. #KnowledgeIsPower — #GodBlessTexas (@ConservTXmom) November 19, 2017

That.

Nagging Brian can be tiring. — Rschrim (@Rschrim) November 18, 2017

Word.

The comments on this thread are just awful, most of them accusing Maria of being ‘bought and paid for’ …

Paycheck over principle, I suppose. Sad. I really admired her at one time. — Demon Kat (@Demonkatz) November 18, 2017

Which is hilarious when you realize these same people watch Joy Reid and Brian Stelter.

For example:

Really @MariaBartiromo. Hope one of your staff did this and not you. What a snowflake. Don’t be a shill for Trump. Get some standards and class. — AP (@windycityamar) November 18, 2017

Speaking of class.

That's childish for someone with a microphone to do. Why not just offer to come on your show and talk about it? — jimhofmann (@jimhofmann) November 18, 2017

You know what else is childish? Bitching about someone blocking you on Twitter.

Lookin’ at you, Brian.

