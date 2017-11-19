Guys, Daily Kos writer Bill Barnsberger is SO FURIOUS he can barely breathe.

And yikes, THAT is super furious.

Seems he’s not happy with the five major Sunday morning shows having NINE GOP solo guests on with no Democrats to argue with them. Not eight, not 10, but NINE evil REPUBLICANS!

There’s just one problem with his tweet:

Trending

And pretty sure none of them are Republicans BUT HE’S FURIOUS.

You DO that, Bill.

EL OH EL.

Dude, right?

Too late.

Okay, now WE can’t breathe … not because we’re so furious but because we can’t stop laughing.

Related:

‘No sh*t, SHERLOCK.’ Hillary’s brag about Bill not ‘tweeting’ problems as president goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

DAMN SON! Ann Coulter uses Franken’s own words to BLAST him, and it’s just brutal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill HarnsbergerDaily Kosjake tapper