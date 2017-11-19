Guys, Daily Kos writer Bill Barnsberger is SO FURIOUS he can barely breathe.

And yikes, THAT is super furious.

Seems he’s not happy with the five major Sunday morning shows having NINE GOP solo guests on with no Democrats to argue with them. Not eight, not 10, but NINE evil REPUBLICANS!

I am so furious right now I can barely breathe. The 5 major Sunday morning shows have NINE GOP solo guests booked to LIE about the GOP daylight robbery tax plan, and ZERO Democrats booked to tell the truth about it.@ABC @NBCNews @CBSNews @FoxNewsSunday @CNN — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) November 18, 2017

There’s just one problem with his tweet:

Tomorrow on @CNNSotu we have @BernieSanders @RepRobinKelly and @neeratanden. I’m pretty sure all of them will come out strong against the GOP tax bill. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 18, 2017

And pretty sure none of them are Republicans BUT HE’S FURIOUS.

We'll keep a running tab tomorrow and see just how much time the Republicans get to talk about the GOP daylight robbery, and how much time the two Dems get. — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) November 18, 2017

You DO that, Bill.

EL OH EL.

Yes cause God knows how the media is all right wingers spreading right wing talking points.. pic.twitter.com/VlLcK8DEEa — boobthebuilder (@ethebuilder) November 19, 2017

Dude, right?

Too late.

Okay, now WE can’t breathe … not because we’re so furious but because we can’t stop laughing.

