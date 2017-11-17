Politifact is clearly the GO-TO for debunking all fake news … including debunking a story from a well-known satire account.

Oh, the jokes just write themselves.

I’m still dumbfounded that @PolitiFact dedicated 500+ words to debunking a @DuffelBlog article. Here’s your fact check in 7 words: It's a satire site, you dumb shit.https://t.co/cUl1u52cju — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 17, 2017

From Politifact:

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held for about five years by the Taliban after disappearing in Afghanistan, has taken off again — this time during his own court proceeding, says Duffel Blog. “Bowe Bergdahl wanders off during court-martial,” said the October headline in Duffel Blog. Here’s the accurate backstory: Bergdahl walked off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban. The military searched for him, and officers were injured in the process. Bergdahl was freed by his captors in 2014. In return, the United States agreed to turn over five Taliban officials being held at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, prison to the country of Qatar. President Barack Obama’s controversial decision to exchange Bergdahl angered many Republicans, including then-candidate Donald Trump.

They wrote this without one single OUNCE of irony.

And they’re the experts on debunking stuff, ya’ know.

I’d also add that calling us “fake news” is an insult. I know that’s the fashionable word these days, but Duffel Blog is satire, a literary form. Just like The Onion. Or Jonathan Swift. Please don’t lump us in with people who make stuff up for no reason other than to fool morons. — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 17, 2017

Satire is exceptionally hard to write. Good point.

I want to believe this is a joke inside a joke. That Politifact is punking you. But upon rereading, it's a bit too earnest for satire. — Bryan Suits KFI L.A. (@darksecretplace) November 17, 2017

Nope, they’re just stupid.

"politifact could not find any evidence that any chickens crossed any roads for any reason" — Mmaatt Wweeiinnbbeerrggeerr (@gamoid) November 17, 2017

The also couldn’t find any evidence about which came first, the chicken or the egg.

I love how they even included your disclaimer saying it was satire — Lockheed @MFF (@LockheedSkonk) November 17, 2017

Reading comprehension FAIL.

Facebook users tattled on you. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 17, 2017

I understand the need for the debunk. But going through it meticulously and wasting 500 words? Totally stupid — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) November 17, 2017

Everything is totally stupid.

Welcome to 2017.

Related:

BAM! This hot-take from Dave Rubin on Hillary minion’s ‘elect women’ nonsense is Twitter perfection

Oh HONEY: Amanda Marcotte opens herself up to LEGENDARY trolling with tweet about ‘Marcotte Rule’