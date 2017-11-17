Politifact is clearly the GO-TO for debunking all fake news … including debunking a story from a well-known satire account.

Oh, the jokes just write themselves.

From Politifact:

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, held for about five years by the Taliban after disappearing in Afghanistan, has taken off again — this time during his own court proceeding, says Duffel Blog.

“Bowe Bergdahl wanders off during court-martial,” said the October headline in Duffel Blog.

Here’s the accurate backstory: Bergdahl walked off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009 and was captured by the Taliban. The military searched for him, and officers were injured in the process. Bergdahl was freed by his captors in 2014. In return, the United States agreed to turn over five Taliban officials being held at the Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, prison to the country of Qatar. President Barack Obama’s controversial decision to exchange Bergdahl angered many Republicans, including then-candidate Donald Trump.

They wrote this without one single OUNCE of irony.

And they’re the experts on debunking stuff, ya’ know.

Satire is exceptionally hard to write. Good point.

Nope, they’re just stupid.

The also couldn’t find any evidence about which came first, the chicken or the egg.

Reading comprehension FAIL.

Everything is totally stupid.

Welcome to 2017.

