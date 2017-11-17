What. Was. She. Thinking?

Instead of the Pence rule, I recommend the Marcotte rule: If you cannot trust yourself alone with a woman, turn in your resignation and help find a suitable woman to replace you. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 17, 2017

When will women like Amanda Marcotte figure out that Pence’s rule isn’t about his inability to control himself around women, but it’s about protecting himself from women who can’t control their agendas?

Why put yourself in a position to EVER be accused?

Don’t do it.

And seriously, the Marcotte rule? HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, sweetheart, let me mansplain it to you. It has nothing to do with him not trusting himself. — Ordy's Amish Roadturducken is delicious (@TheOpulentAmish) November 17, 2017

Mansplain? *gasp*

Poor Amanda blocked me a long time ago for mansplaining…. Is she swinging and missing on the Pence rule too? — G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 17, 2017

She doesn’t just block men.

She blocked me for womansplaining. I guess. — Bella (@Hella_Right) November 17, 2017

Full transparency, she has this editor blocked (and she’s a chick!).

Wow. You do know it is for his protection, not hers? — StrawMan! (@Bert_Huggins) November 17, 2017

We’re not sure she does.

You're why Trump won. — chad stenzel (@realchadstenzel) November 17, 2017

Well, that and Hillary was a HORRIBLE candidate who thought to have a vagina somehow qualified her to lead the free world.

So you admit Trump is a bad president, elected purely out of a desire to hurt women and people of color for desiring equality? I mean, duh, but you’d think there would be efforts to try to put spin on it. https://t.co/Ogzb2ROL3G — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) November 17, 2017

Oh FFS.

And you know she believes this.

You voted for Clinton. — See Jack Run (@CrackaJackin) November 17, 2017

HAAAAAAAA.

That says it all.

