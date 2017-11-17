What. Was. She. Thinking?

When will women like Amanda Marcotte figure out that Pence’s rule isn’t about his inability to control himself around women, but it’s about protecting himself from women who can’t control their agendas?

Why put yourself in a position to EVER be accused?

Don’t do it.

And seriously, the Marcotte rule? HA HA HA HA HA.

Mansplain? *gasp*

She doesn’t just block men.

Full transparency, she has this editor blocked (and she’s a chick!).

We’re not sure she does.

Well, that and Hillary was a HORRIBLE candidate who thought to have a vagina somehow qualified her to lead the free world.

Oh FFS.

And you know she believes this.

HAAAAAAAA.

That says it all.

