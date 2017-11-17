When will little Liberal ‘men’ figure out that picking a fight with Jenna Jameson, especially on Judaism, is a seriously bad idea? Let’s hope never because BOY HOWDY it’s fun to write about her whooping and embarrassing them.

It all started with a tweet that is nearly a month old (because trolls look for things to be outraged about):

When will the “good” Muslims wake up and demand to reform Islam? — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 31, 2017

Fair question.

And since it was a fair question, it triggered this poor slob:

When will all the good Christians wake up and reform the pedophila, theft and the kkk within your ranks. I could go on but I won't. Also Islam is a religion that has been sent down already you can't" reform" the word of God. Lady stick to porn or whatever it is that you do… — Joe Shahata (@Gothamselite) November 13, 2017

Huh? So thinking Joe might be a Muslim, and check out how he treats Jenna.

You miss spelled “Democrats.” Not Christians, Democrats — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) November 13, 2017

Besides, Jenna isn’t a Christian.

I’m a Jew you insufferable moron https://t.co/2Y5BOqW66n — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) November 13, 2017

Then he tried again.

Ok then. Why don't all the good jews stop the blood thirsty zionists from committing genocide, robbing land, bombing innocent people… I mean I can go on if you want but I don't need to because you're so smart. — Joe Shahata (@Gothamselite) November 13, 2017

And then it just went downhill, fast.

And you worship a false prophet that was best known for his love of raping children 👍🏻 #wearethechosen https://t.co/eih94leukt — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) November 13, 2017

Chosen my ass. Ashkenazi "Jews" aren't some special people. You self-righteous fucks have killed every prophet that was sent to the holy land. — iiiNoobzZ (@iiiNoobzZ) November 13, 2017

What makes you think I’m ashkenazi? My husband is Sephardic, and I’m a convert. But still chosen 💁🏼 https://t.co/DAHTPIn18p — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) November 14, 2017

You’re a brainwashed porn star turned zealot. Nobody chose you. Take a seat. — Velociraptor (@CalypsoBeach) November 14, 2017

Your dad chose me https://t.co/O0cfIX6gC3 — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) November 14, 2017

You know when the ‘your dad’ or ‘your mom’ tweets pop up the debate is OVAH.

Related:

YAAAS! Jake Tapper sums up ‘Liberal Twitter’ with one gif-tweet, triggers WHINE-A-LANCHE