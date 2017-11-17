S. E. Cupp with the TKO.

I’m not sure what you’re implying. But sexually assaulting a child is horrific. So is sexually assaulting a truck driver. This has NOTHING to do with conservatism, and EVERYTHING to do with your moral relativism. Feel free to delete your tweet. https://t.co/SPSUA7pfaV — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 17, 2017

Here’s the bummer though, since this person got so trashed that they did delete the tweet we have no idea what they said … but it had to be bad. And since the Al Franken news broke, we have seen a tremendous amount of moral relativism from the Left so we can guess what it said.

I'm not understanding why people can't just say all of this is gross. All of it needs to be dealt with. Franken/Moore/Trump need to be dealt with urgently. — Lukas Shaw (@lshaw42) November 17, 2017

Because of politics or something.

Democrats protect their predators…. — Susan Sims (@SusanSimsPhoto) November 17, 2017

They certainly do circle the wagons.

The only difference is age, but sexual assault is sexual assault. — allen massey (@Allen_Massey) November 17, 2017

It’s all horrible.

Oh, and if you follow this trail of back and forth, you will find Twitter GOLD.

As a progressive, I agree. President Clinton should have resigned then. He does not get a pass on sexual assault because he was good at running the country. — Nick C. de Castro 🌹 (@Nickd457) November 16, 2017

Agreed. But that’s not why he got a pass. https://t.co/W92OG0T6q2 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 16, 2017

Clinton didn't exactly get a "pass". He did get impeached, which is a pretty major thing. — Dean Hacker (@dhacker615) November 16, 2017

He got impeached for LYING.

Ahem. The Clintons – Bill and Hill – enjoyed exalted status for decades. He’s a sexual predator. She’s an enabler. The “pass” was systemic. https://t.co/zlDYSEO1ov — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 16, 2017

Boom.

Don’t get political and try to confuse Clinton with the Weinsteins. A political witchhunt by the GOP finally led to the revelation of an affair. An affair. Stop being a shitty journalist if you are even a journalist. We are not going to pass out Scarlet Letters in 2017. — Sherwin A Kahn, DC (@realsherwinkahn) November 17, 2017

Wha?

It’s not “getting political” to remember the allegations of RAPE against Bill Clinton. Not an affair. RAPE. “Shitty journalists” ignore that. https://t.co/AizA9yozEC — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 17, 2017

And BOOM.

Do not pass go.

Do not collect $200.

Related:

YOUR DAD: Jenna Jameson takes on horde of frothy, anti-Semitic trolls, makes one cry