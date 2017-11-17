S. E. Cupp with the TKO.

Here’s the bummer though, since this person got so trashed that they did delete the tweet we have no idea what they said … but it had to be bad. And since the Al Franken news broke, we have seen a tremendous amount of moral relativism from the Left so we can guess what it said.

Because of politics or something.

Trending

They certainly do circle the wagons.

It’s all horrible.

Oh, and if you follow this trail of back and forth, you will find Twitter GOLD.

He got impeached for LYING.

Boom.

Wha?

And BOOM.

Do not pass go.

Do not collect $200.

Related:

YOUR DAD: Jenna Jameson takes on horde of frothy, anti-Semitic trolls, makes one cry

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenS.E. Cupp