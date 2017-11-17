Hillary Clinton’s National Press Secretary seems to have some oddly sexist ideas around who in this country should be elected.

Elect women.

Elect Black women.

Elect queer women.

Elect trans women.

Elect Muslim women.

Elect Latina women.

Elect disabled women.

Elect Jewish women.

Elect low-income women.

Elect Native American women.

Elect immigrant women.

Elect women. — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 17, 2017

She went on:

Elect young women.

Elect Asian women.

Elect single women.

Elect older women.

Elect veteran women.

Elect Sikh women.

Elect women.

Now. Tomorrow. And in the future. https://t.co/EG9RlTPJIz — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 17, 2017

So women.

Right. K.

And we’re starting to really understand WHY Hillary Clinton lost the election. Forget that she was basically Satan in a bad pantsuit, but playing the vagina card only goes so far.

Or elect people based on their beliefs and actions. Whichever… pic.twitter.com/XdMV3qMEW8 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 17, 2017

WAIT. WHAT?!

Is he saying we should elect people based on their beliefs and actions and NOT their sex organs?

What a novel idea.

Dave NAILED it.

So the only kind of men worth electing are ones who wear dresses and heels… Awesome. — Chris Chance (@ChChanJu76) November 17, 2017

Hrm. Maybe.

Treating people based on their actions is racist, or so I've been told. — Rob De Graaff (@Jerseydevil1986) November 17, 2017

White privilege. Totally white privilege.

Now Dave, be careful… Those are dangerous ideas ur throwing around so loosely on social media; Revolutionary even — Paul Mikael Screamer (@RockNRollCabbie) November 17, 2017

RIGHT?

elect competence — stephanie zee fehler (@szfehler) November 17, 2017

Well, THAT’S simply a crazy idea.

Electing competence?

Then whatever would we write about?

