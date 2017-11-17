Wow. Hillary Clinton has really come a long way since last year. She’s gone from spiteful loser to gracious loser.

We kid, of course:

Exclusive: @hillaryclinton tells me “there are lots of questions” about legitimacy of Trump's election because of Russian interference & GOP voter suppression https://t.co/lRxBuNgMNg — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 17, 2017

"Do you think it was a LEGITIMATE election?" Clinton: "I think there are lots of questions about its legitimacy, and we don't have a method for contesting that in our system. That's why I've long advocated for an independent commission to get to the bottom of what happened." https://t.co/XAEsK2V2wc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 17, 2017

She literally cannot help herself.

She really does think we owed it to her. https://t.co/IBreScmlkx — Jim Treacher, which is admittedly a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 17, 2017

She really and truly does.

There is zero evidence, anywhere, that Trump was elected president for any reason other than the sufficient number of Americans in the right localities actually voted for him. That's a legitimate election. Period. https://t.co/fe9r5ZE5Ki — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 17, 2017

Dude, it's over. Let it go. Trump won because Clinton was a horrible candidate, ran a horrible campaign, and people did not like or trust her. Trump won the election, as per the method set forth in the Constitution — Nothing is true, everything is permitted (@themanfronUNCLE) November 17, 2017

She was one of the worst candidates in modern political history. Even with Trump’s history and baggage she still lost! GET OVER IT! FACE IT! She has no one to blame but her self. — Thomas Jones (@twjones1) November 17, 2017

Hey, remember when Trump suggested he might contest the election and the Press said that is a threat to Democracy… Now Hillary Clinton is doing just that…. https://t.co/Lsbd2Rc3YH — Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 17, 2017

Didn't Grandma say it was undemocratic to not accept the results of the election, or was that only if she won. — Tejas Conservative (@TXGaryM) November 17, 2017

Good lord she’s a freaking hypocrite! — Jenn Imperato (@jennayy1685) November 17, 2017

Holding yourself to your own publicly professed standards is for the little people.

She's still whining??? Haha — Totes McGotes (@TotesMcGotes) November 17, 2017

Notorious sore loser is a sore loser. News at 11. — Captain Golden (@jamesbranch3) November 17, 2017

Hillary still doing the "Russia cost me the election" thing nourishes my soul. pic.twitter.com/8recKJVMy1 — Doctor Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 17, 2017

Jesus! It's been a year. You lost, get over it already! Move on! pic.twitter.com/Eu0zXt1Eo6 — Bryce Wilson (@djbryce) November 17, 2017