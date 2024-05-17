Michael Cohen's Demise, Harrison Butker's Redemption, Congressional Cat-Fight!
VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the...
Why Are Feminists (Both Women AND Men) So AFRAID of Housewives and Mothers?
Shannon Bream Spoke With Justice Alito About the Flag Story and 'the NYT...
Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter
Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1...
WaPo Notes Gov. DeSantis Scrubbed 'Climate Change' From State Laws and Now It's...
OOF! David Hogg SCHOOLED After Smugly Telling Thomas Massie to Read a History...
AOC Lectures Sen. John Fetterman About Racism and Misogyny After His Bipartisan Take...
FLAG on the Post! Robert Griffin III Makes TOOLBAG of Himself With Tone-Deaf...
Mollie Hemingway OWNS The Hill and Their Obnoxious LIE of a Harrison Butker...
Kamala Harris Explains the Inflation Reduction Act ('Has There Ever Been a More...
So Freakin' AWESOME --> WATCH What the Chiefs Owner's Daughter Thought of Harrison...
LOOK on Jamie Raskin's Face As Rep Jasmine Crockett Melts Down in TACKIEST...

What DHS Secretary Mayorkas Just Admitted About Biden's Border Disaster Belongs in a Trump Ad ASAP

Doug P.  |  3:50 PM on May 17, 2024
Meme screenshot

Long before taking office, Joe Biden urged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to be elected: 

 

And "surge to the border" they did.

Advertisement

On day one in office, Biden rescinded dozens and dozens of measures his predecessor put in place to achieve that goal by allowing what's tantamount to a border invasion, all by design. 

Months later, Alejandro Mayorkas bragged about it:

Then, during Biden's first couple of years in office, Dems from Biden to Harris to Mayorkas all insisted "the border is secure":

Now that lie isn't sustainable, and Mayorkas' admissions in this recent interview should be in Republican ads:

Recommended

VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the Memes Won
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Well, there it is!

It's somewhat surprising that Mayorkas didn't admonish the questioner for using the term "illegals" instead of the DHS-approved "newcomers" or "fresh Americans" or whatever they're calling them today. 

Nope. Making sure people entered the U.S. illegally by the millions was part of the job the Biden administration assigned Mayorkas.

They're not even trying to hide it anymore.

***

Related:

Journo FOIA'd Never Before Seen CBP Data and GUESS WHAT (Trump Should Show This at the Debates)

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the Memes Won
Grateful Calvin
Slay Queen: Dana Loesch Takes on Horde of Horrible AND Stupid With 1 Lovely Hand Tied Behind Her BACK
Sam J.
Horrific Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abusing Woman Released Shocking All of Twitter
justmindy
Shannon Bream Spoke With Justice Alito About the Flag Story and 'the NYT Didn't Mention This'
Doug P.
OOF! David Hogg SCHOOLED After Smugly Telling Thomas Massie to Read a History Book on the Fed and LOL
Sam J.
AOC Lectures Sen. John Fetterman About Racism and Misogyny After His Bipartisan Take on House Mayhem
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
VALHALLA AWAITS: Scottie Scheffler Fought The Law at the PGA Championship and the Memes Won Grateful Calvin
Advertisement