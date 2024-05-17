What DHS Secretary Mayorkas Just Admitted About Biden's Border Disaster Belongs in a Trump Ad ASAP

Long before taking office, Joe Biden urged people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to be elected:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And "surge to the border" they did.

Advertisement

On day one in office, Biden rescinded dozens and dozens of measures his predecessor put in place to achieve that goal by allowing what's tantamount to a border invasion, all by design.

On Day One of his Administration, Pres. Biden compromised border security with an executive order.



Those are the FACTS — and EVERY news story on the border must include this background. pic.twitter.com/UQnrSmuepI — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) February 28, 2024

Months later, Alejandro Mayorkas bragged about it:

"We have rescinded so many Trump immigration policies, it would take so much time to list them!"



— Biden DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas (9/23/21)pic.twitter.com/kBVD0TFFLG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2024

Then, during Biden's first couple of years in office, Dems from Biden to Harris to Mayorkas all insisted "the border is secure":

If you ask Biden, Harris, and Mayorkas, the southern border is “secure,” “orderly,” and “safe.”



They are lying.pic.twitter.com/XHPh0DD5NB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2023

Now that lie isn't sustainable, and Mayorkas' admissions in this recent interview should be in Republican ads:

HOST: How many illegals have crossed the border under Biden? Millions?



MAYORKAS: "It's several million people."



HOST: Far more illegals have crossed the border under Biden than Trump — is that true or not?



MAYORKAS: Well, uh, yes, that's true... pic.twitter.com/S4xCVgG9Lj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2024

Well, there it is!

It's somewhat surprising that Mayorkas didn't admonish the questioner for using the term "illegals" instead of the DHS-approved "newcomers" or "fresh Americans" or whatever they're calling them today.

And he has zero issue with any of this — Jason Stafford (@Skeletor_2196) May 17, 2024

Nope. Making sure people entered the U.S. illegally by the millions was part of the job the Biden administration assigned Mayorkas.

Omg he told the truth — RAZY 👩‍⚕️🦋 (@Razyreality) May 17, 2024

They're not even trying to hide it anymore.

***

Related:

Journo FOIA'd Never Before Seen CBP Data and GUESS WHAT (Trump Should Show This at the Debates)