Journo FOIA'd Never Before Seen CBP Data and GUESS WHAT (Trump Should Show This at the Debates)

During a Democrat debate in 2019, Joe Biden made it clear that if he were to end up in the White House, people should illegally "surge to the border":

Biden's request didn't fall on deaf ears.

Fox News' Bill Melugin received info he received via a FOIA request, and the numbers show what an absolute disaster the Biden years have been for national security and much more:

BREAKING: My colleague @BillMelugin_ out with never before seen CBP data of known gotaways for past 13 years… showing a massive spike under the Biden administration… https://t.co/vyIs8HZqS7 — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) May 15, 2024

🚨 Look at this explosion of known got-aways, starting — not coincidentally — in 2021: https://t.co/ypZ4HogSNW — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 15, 2024

In the last 13 years ending in 2023, guess which president had by far the highest "gotaway" numbers:

EXCLUSIVE: Internal CBP data I obtained via FOIA request reveals 13 years of known gotaways data at the border, showing gotaways have *exploded* under the Biden admin compared to the Trump & Obama years.

This is the first time these numbers have ever been revealed.



FY2010… pic.twitter.com/LUQU5v87b2 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 15, 2024

Here's Melugin's full post:

EXCLUSIVE: Internal CBP data I obtained via FOIA request reveals 13 years of known gotaways data at the border, showing gotaways have *exploded* under the Biden admin compared to the Trump & Obama years. This is the first time these numbers have ever been revealed. FY2010 155,599 FY2011 86,226 FY2012 105,105 FY2013 171,663 FY2014 162,071 FY2015 101,495 FY2016 106,643 FY2017 104,294 FY2018 128,679 FY2019 151,466 FY2020 136,808 FY2021 387,398 FY2022 606,131 FY2023 670,674 For perspective, in the decade of FY 2010 through FY 2020 under both Obama & Trump, CBP recorded over 1.4 million known gotaways. In the three years of FY 2021 through FY 2023, CBP recorded over 1.6 million known gotaways. A reminder, @PressSec has previously claimed that Biden has “done more than anybody” to secure the border. Known gotaways are illegal aliens seen or detected via cameras, sensors, footsign, etc, but are never apprehended.

Then again, all Karine Jean-Pierre does is lie.

Also, this administration has been an absolute disaster on so many levels.

Over 1.6 million known “gotaways” at the border under Biden - all time record by a mile - and now he wants to give illegals federal ID cards?



This needs to stop. https://t.co/hvq1ZBpwoW — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 15, 2024

The fact that this happened after Biden intentionally worked to open the border is so deeply disqualifying. https://t.co/mqXTthWwCc — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 15, 2024

Not only did Biden get rid of most of his predecessor's policies that were keeping the border more secure, but the Homeland Security Director actually bragged about it.