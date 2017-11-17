As Twitchy readers know, last night Clinton minion Philippe Reines attacked Senator Gillibrand for saying Bill Clinton should have resigned over the Lewinsky scandal. Because how DARE a Democrat speak unkindly (or honestly) about one of their Kings, right?

Ken Starr spent $70 million on a consensual blowjob. Senate voted to keep POTUS WJC. But not enough for you @SenGillibrand? Over 20 yrs you took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat. Hypocrite. Interesting strategy for 2020 primaries. Best of luck.https://t.co/KIsnfY4WLT — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) November 17, 2017

Notice all of the responses to Reines’ tweet … also notice all of the fav’s.

Sad, but not all that surprising considering the horrible press the Clintons have been receiving this week. We can’t help but notice the convenient timing of all of the negative press, being that they’re no longer politically valuable, but maybe it’s better late than never?

Maybe? Hrm.

Out of all the responses to Reines, our favorite was from Mary Katharine Ham, whose one-tweet slam he will likely feel at least up until Thanksgiving day.

Dude. At least keep it to 140. Have some dignity. https://t.co/ksX4zxng8t — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 17, 2017

Have some dignity.

We’re not entirely sure he knows what dignity is, after all, he did work with Hillary Clinton.

She does have some loyal spear carriers though. — Bryan McGrath (@ConsWahoo) November 17, 2017

Clinton does indeed.

It’s almost creepy (see Peter Daou).

And here I am thinking it was POTUS lying to a Grand Jury…silly me — David King (@david_g_king) November 17, 2017

Psh, silly you.

