As Twitchy reported, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made news Thursday when she claimed that it would have been “appropriate” for President Bill Clinton to have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal. That’s somewhat surprising, since there’s no shortage of photos of Gillibrand on the road campaigning with the Clintons in 2016 and earlier.

It’s safe to say Philippe Reines, senior advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wasn’t amused.

Ken Starr spent $70 million on a consensual blowjob. Senate voted to keep POTUS WJC. But not enough for you @SenGillibrand? Over 20 yrs you took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat. Hypocrite. Interesting strategy for 2020 primaries. Best of luck.https://t.co/KIsnfY4WLT — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) November 17, 2017

Oh, it’s on. Plenty are throwing the Clintons under the bus now that their power is fading, but damn.

A return volley from one of Hillary Clinton's closest longtime aides –> https://t.co/tjBnmfnBLF — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 17, 2017

Yes, this is Hillary Clinton's precious Philippe —-> https://t.co/YWIkD8EHMa — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) November 17, 2017

inner circle advisor to the clintons tells us how he really feels about women speaking up. don't let anyone intimidate you @SenGillibrand https://t.co/jELYSVdsYb — capitalism 2: this time, we look like you (@JayHClay) November 17, 2017

This is how Clinton Democrats treat women that speak up. cc: @CNN @ABCnews @CBSnews @Foxnews I'd include NBC but they agree with the Clintons. https://t.co/SdeSovwLOe — Rob Tam (@robtr2) November 17, 2017

When your masters are unaccountable for so long that it still doesn't feel right for people to criticize them. https://t.co/wBng9WWfJA — Patrick Bailey (@Portmanteur) November 17, 2017

Look at this sad, fat turd desperately struggling for one last gasp of relevance. You have no more power here, Philippe. Also, LOL at that Senate seat being "Hillary's." https://t.co/ESeTqiYP9W — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 17, 2017

These people aren't subtle about how they think. Clinton endorsement & donations require eternal loyalty. A Clinton sitting in a political seat ever means it belongs to the family forever. Fucking Clinton toxoplasmosa https://t.co/SwBzkDU6Dp — Bernie Bernie Bo Bernstein (@Polisurgist) November 17, 2017

It's worth remembering the names of every last person who has ever worked for the Clintons, so that they can excluded from politics in perpetuity. https://t.co/YwF1yI7fwi — self-driving rowboat (@Theophite) November 17, 2017

"took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat." The Clintons' Senate seat. Unreal. https://t.co/bnN3hucJ84 — Aaron Sarver (@aaronsarver) November 17, 2017

Congratulation, you're now officially a cyberbully. Go to hell, Clinton World. https://t.co/ymsRFBopr7 — Allie S. (@RosaAmericana) November 17, 2017

LOL. WTFF?! Go to your bed or something. https://t.co/yu69ZwJW7x — Mesha (@Meish_G) November 17, 2017

It’s not surprising that Philippe Reines was assigned the Trump role in debate prep… https://t.co/9jRObgftZG https://t.co/y8tLAoswHM — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2017

Also … about the “consensual” thing.

Incorrect

Perjury was the focus https://t.co/yrJvc8IsqG — Wilhelm II (@knightofgood) November 17, 2017

Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury, you incredible moron. https://t.co/Q8q8txJj77 — Charlie Foxtrot (@Moose_1_Actual) November 17, 2017

Amazing. Even today there are still some on the left dishonestly dismissing Clinton's misbehavior as nothing more than an extramarital affair. He committed perjury while being sued for sexual harassment. https://t.co/Zd9NRJsx0A — Brian Garst (@BrianGarst) November 17, 2017

If you're following 0 people, it's a sign about what you do and don't want in your brain; and it explains why you don't know what WJC admitted doing. https://t.co/tkDmH6v2iZ — Joel Engel (@joelengel) November 17, 2017

Wonder what Reines' comeback would have been if Gillibrand went after Bill Clinton over raping Juanita Broaddrick. https://t.co/LhcWoGkMXS — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 17, 2017

The only real upside of Trump is that Hillary and her creepy inner circle are no longer relevant. https://t.co/XZPDVQz0oO — Spatula City (@mrkbrendanawicz) November 17, 2017

This deal always predicated on Clintons' winning, Without that, Gillibrand owes nothing. https://t.co/RDyiti9MA6 — sam haselby (@haselbysam) November 17, 2017

Not enough popcorn in the world: https://t.co/ZHJYbkJu6H — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) November 17, 2017

