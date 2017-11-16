As Twitchy reported, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made news Thursday when she claimed that it would have been “appropriate” for President Bill Clinton to have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal. That’s somewhat surprising, since there’s no shortage of photos of Gillibrand on the road campaigning with the Clintons in 2016 and earlier.
It’s safe to say Philippe Reines, senior advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wasn’t amused.
Ken Starr spent $70 million on a consensual blowjob. Senate voted to keep POTUS WJC. But not enough for you @SenGillibrand? Over 20 yrs you took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat. Hypocrite.
Interesting strategy for 2020 primaries. Best of luck.https://t.co/KIsnfY4WLT
— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) November 17, 2017
Oh shit, looks like it’s on. https://t.co/tx6UaL7P56
— @DukeStJournal (@DukeStJournal) November 17, 2017
Oh, it’s on. Plenty are throwing the Clintons under the bus now that their power is fading, but damn.
— Alex Katz (@Alex__Katz) November 17, 2017
— lew dubuque (@lewdubuque) November 17, 2017
— Ethan Cohen (@ethanbencohen) November 17, 2017
Key Clinton insider/campaign strategist: https://t.co/lk8FLQmpRC
— Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) November 17, 2017
A return volley from one of Hillary Clinton's closest longtime aides –> https://t.co/tjBnmfnBLF
— Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) November 17, 2017
Yes, this is Hillary Clinton's precious Philippe —-> https://t.co/YWIkD8EHMa
— Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) November 17, 2017
inner circle advisor to the clintons tells us how he really feels about women speaking up. don't let anyone intimidate you @SenGillibrand https://t.co/jELYSVdsYb
— capitalism 2: this time, we look like you (@JayHClay) November 17, 2017
This is how Clinton Democrats treat women that speak up. cc: @CNN @ABCnews @CBSnews @Foxnews I'd include NBC but they agree with the Clintons. https://t.co/SdeSovwLOe
— Rob Tam (@robtr2) November 17, 2017
When your masters are unaccountable for so long that it still doesn't feel right for people to criticize them. https://t.co/wBng9WWfJA
— Patrick Bailey (@Portmanteur) November 17, 2017
Look at this sad, fat turd desperately struggling for one last gasp of relevance. You have no more power here, Philippe.
Also, LOL at that Senate seat being "Hillary's." https://t.co/ESeTqiYP9W
— Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) November 17, 2017
These people aren't subtle about how they think.
Clinton endorsement & donations require eternal loyalty.
A Clinton sitting in a political seat ever means it belongs to the family forever.
Fucking Clinton toxoplasmosa https://t.co/SwBzkDU6Dp
— Bernie Bernie Bo Bernstein (@Polisurgist) November 17, 2017
It's worth remembering the names of every last person who has ever worked for the Clintons, so that they can excluded from politics in perpetuity. https://t.co/YwF1yI7fwi
— self-driving rowboat (@Theophite) November 17, 2017
"took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat."
The Clintons' Senate seat. Unreal. https://t.co/bnN3hucJ84
— Aaron Sarver (@aaronsarver) November 17, 2017
Congratulation, you're now officially a cyberbully. Go to hell, Clinton World. https://t.co/ymsRFBopr7
— Allie S. (@RosaAmericana) November 17, 2017
Grow up. https://t.co/dRKeneCQVx
— (((Joel Wasserman))) (@joelw_762) November 17, 2017
LOL. WTFF?! Go to your bed or something. https://t.co/yu69ZwJW7x
— Mesha (@Meish_G) November 17, 2017
It’s not surprising that Philippe Reines was assigned the Trump role in debate prep… https://t.co/9jRObgftZG https://t.co/y8tLAoswHM
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 17, 2017
Also … about the “consensual” thing.
Incorrect
Perjury was the focus https://t.co/yrJvc8IsqG
— Wilhelm II (@knightofgood) November 17, 2017
Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury, you incredible moron. https://t.co/Q8q8txJj77
— Charlie Foxtrot (@Moose_1_Actual) November 17, 2017
Amazing. Even today there are still some on the left dishonestly dismissing Clinton's misbehavior as nothing more than an extramarital affair. He committed perjury while being sued for sexual harassment. https://t.co/Zd9NRJsx0A
— Brian Garst (@BrianGarst) November 17, 2017
If you're following 0 people, it's a sign about what you do and don't want in your brain; and it explains why you don't know what WJC admitted doing. https://t.co/tkDmH6v2iZ
— Joel Engel (@joelengel) November 17, 2017
Wonder what Reines' comeback would have been if Gillibrand went after Bill Clinton over raping Juanita Broaddrick. https://t.co/LhcWoGkMXS
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 17, 2017
The only real upside of Trump is that Hillary and her creepy inner circle are no longer relevant. https://t.co/XZPDVQz0oO
— Spatula City (@mrkbrendanawicz) November 17, 2017
This deal always predicated on Clintons' winning, Without that, Gillibrand owes nothing. https://t.co/RDyiti9MA6
— sam haselby (@haselbysam) November 17, 2017
Not enough popcorn in the world: https://t.co/ZHJYbkJu6H
— Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) November 17, 2017
* * *