As Twitchy reported, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made news Thursday when she claimed that it would have been “appropriate” for President Bill Clinton to have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal. That’s somewhat surprising, since there’s no shortage of photos of Gillibrand on the road campaigning with the Clintons in 2016 and earlier.

It’s safe to say Philippe Reines, senior advisor to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wasn’t amused.

Oh, it’s on. Plenty are throwing the Clintons under the bus now that their power is fading, but damn.

Also … about the “consensual” thing.

