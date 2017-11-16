As Twitchy readers know, a couple days back Juanita Broaddrick decimated Chelsea Handler over this tweet:

Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2017

Here was the blast:

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I'm sure you don't want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

Serious boom, right? Well, it appears Chelsea finally got around to reading her mentions and saw Juanita’s response.

I’m sorry I’m just seeing this, @atensnut. You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds’s political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you. https://t.co/VDIFmCvg7g — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

"not knowing your story"??? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 16, 2017

How Chelsea could not know Juanita’s story is beyond us, but it’s fascinating that she actually acknowledged her and even apologized.

You're just seeing this? Her account has been well known for years. Bill Clinton's character was known when he was in grad school. — Dr. Mike (@Doobydoobydo) November 16, 2017

It’s not like this hasn’t been a ‘thing’ for decades now.

Juanita is classier and nicer than we are … just sayin’.

Easy now that the Clintons are dead to politics to believe Jaunita. Where was your support for the Clinton Victims in 2016? — Shawn (@Merica1stNow) November 16, 2017

Oh damn…. Bill and Hillary are so fucked — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) November 16, 2017

Of course, as we’ve all seen in recent days, the Clintons are no longer politically needed so is her reaction really all that surprising?

Cut the crap Chelsea. You’re only saying you believe her because you & your liberal friends are using this issue to attack Republicans you don’t agree with. Don’t pretend you have moral authority here. Media & left were all silent when Bill was raping women & sodomizing interns. — Sir Guy of Gisbourne (@SirGuyGisbourne) November 16, 2017

Now that it's fashionable you say you believe her… you are so transparent — SLaurie (@slaurie526) November 16, 2017

But it didn’t matter when Hillary was running 🙄 but it matters now.#LibsAreHypocrites pic.twitter.com/lSlnEvJPx9 — Derek (@YRunvus1957) November 16, 2017

Now that there's no down side in throwing the Clintons under the bus, you're happy to do it. — Angel Martin (@FrmerJoe) November 16, 2017

Thinking this MAY be too little, too late Chelsea.

Too little, too late, Chelsea. You were complicit in this. — Reginald W. Harper (@harperreginald1) November 16, 2017

But nice try.

