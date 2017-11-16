As Twitchy readers know, a couple days back Juanita Broaddrick decimated Chelsea Handler over this tweet:

Here was the blast:

Serious boom, right? Well, it appears Chelsea finally got around to reading her mentions and saw Juanita’s response.

How Chelsea could not know Juanita’s story is beyond us, but it’s fascinating that she actually acknowledged her and even apologized.

It’s not like this hasn’t been a ‘thing’ for decades now.

Juanita is classier and nicer than we are … just sayin’.

Of course, as we’ve all seen in recent days, the Clintons are no longer politically needed so is her reaction really all that surprising?

Thinking this MAY be too little, too late Chelsea.

But nice try.

