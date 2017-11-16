After Trump bragged about the results of a Twitter poll (the president always seems to do well with Twitter polls), a Black Lives Matter account attempted to do their own Trump Twitter poll over five days.

Yup, FIVE DAYS.

And it didn’t go hot for them.

Did you know Black Lives Matter (@/usblm) is conducting a poll on @POTUS' performance thus far? You do now. | #RedNationRising pic.twitter.com/ELcyRQTlUy — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) November 16, 2017

We must point out this Black Lives Matter account does NOT have a blue check so we cannot say whether or not it truly IS officially associated with the movement … that being said, this is still pretty damn hilarious.

You’d think after watching George Takei and MANY others fail with these sorts of polls on Twitter that progressives would know better.

But no, they just keep on keepin’ on.

It’s like they don’t know how Twitter works.

Why did you pull this poll down? pic.twitter.com/zGoG1ctbiu — More CowBell (@BirdMiler) November 16, 2017

The poll had tens of THOUSANDS of votes, and Trump was winning …

So, of COURSE, they pulled it down.

interesting…. Black lives matter official twitter @usblm Account made a polling on Twitter. It didn’t go the way they thought it would…. backed fired. And guess what?!? They deleted it!!!! pic.twitter.com/x3d5pDR95L — braendey molson (@BraendeyMolson) November 16, 2017

*sad trombone*

