Pretty sure we know what’s on Chelsea Clinton’s Christmas list this year.

LOVE this. Barbie made their first hijab-wearing "Shero" doll in honor of American fencing star Ibtihaj Muhammad: https://t.co/tzcEkUsJ9w — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 14, 2017

From People.com:

Barbie’s breaking barriers! Ibtihaj Muhammad was the first-ever U.S. Olympic athlete to compete wearing a hijab at the 2016 Rio Olympic games. And now she has her very own Barbie — the first to ever wear a hijab in the brand’s 58-year history. A one-of-a-kind doll made in her likeness was unveiled at Glamour’s Women of the Year Live Summit Monday, as the latest doll in Barbie’s “Shero” line (that would be female heroes), a program that celebrates boundary-breaking women intended to inspire the next generation.

Alrighty then.

And I love that little girls everywhere will be able to remove the hijab from this Barbie and free her from oppression.

🙌🏻 — 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪👈🏻👩🏻‍💻👉🏻🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 (@AllyGeighter) November 15, 2017

Preach!

So Islamic law which denies women basic human right is ok as long as we make a doll with a Hijab? — Ed Bernas (@hazmat50213) November 15, 2017

Ho ho ho?

Barbie dolls come anatomically correct, so I guess it's safe to assume there's no female genital mutilation — Victor Sergey Nikkov (@hapkidobigdad) November 15, 2017

Eeeeek.

I guess you have no idea what the Hijab symbolizes? It means women may not show their hair & body parts b/c the "belong" to men & can't have freedom. But hey, let's celebrate 🎉 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🙄🙄🙄🙄🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 15, 2017

But diversity and stuff.

You spelled "SHARIA" wrong — Daily Rushbo (@DailyRushbo) November 14, 2017

I'm going to buy a GI Joe and water board her — Gary Sheldon (@shelgar63) November 15, 2017

Hey, we didn’t say it.

We laughed at it, but we didn’t say it.

Does she yell Allah akbar before she has Ken drive her Barbie jeep into a crowd of Bratz? — tensharp66 (@tensharp66) November 15, 2017

This didn’t go much better for Chelsea …

Umm..Does it come w/rocks to stone her for taking it off? Why would you celebrate and delight in something like this? I know you have your ditsy moments, but even you should be smarter than glorying in the oppression #women. — Shaughn (@Shaughn_A) November 15, 2017

Does it come with a dirt pit to bury her in up to her neck and a bag of rocks to stone her with for looking at Ken instead of Achmed? — RKBA1911 (@RKBA1911) November 15, 2017

And these were the NICER replies.

Of course you would "love it!" — Contrarian (@contrarian11) November 15, 2017

Of course.

Related:

Too little, TOO LATE: Chelsea Handler apologizes to Juanita Broaddrick and all HELL breaks loose

NOW delete your account: Black Lives Matter deletes Trump poll after it backfires HILARIOUSLY