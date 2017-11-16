WOW. Just wow. So much wow.

We are actually drowning in the amount of wow from the #MeToo story released just this morning about Al Franken. And after all the time he’s spent preening about DeVos and how she’s working to make it easier on predators.

He was ‘deeply troubled’ even:

We must protect more than just our students, apparently.

Trending

OMG, there’s a picture of him DOING IT.

Are you kiddings?!

Not to mention countdown to Democrats defending him and his denial.

Everything is horrible.

