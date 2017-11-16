WOW. Just wow. So much wow.

We are actually drowning in the amount of wow from the #MeToo story released just this morning about Al Franken. And after all the time he’s spent preening about DeVos and how she’s working to make it easier on predators.

He was ‘deeply troubled’ even:

Believe every victim pic.twitter.com/5ISoIihwEo — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2017

We must protect more than just our students, apparently.

Maybe SNL can get Al Franken to play Al Franken in the skit they are definitely not going to do about this. pic.twitter.com/Ovo3XLFiYQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2017

OMG, there’s a picture of him DOING IT.

Especially when the victim has photographic evidence — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) November 16, 2017

Are you kiddings?!

Who was the person who TOOK THE PICTURE of Sen. Franken groping a woman? — Christine Rousselle 💁🏻 (@crousselle) November 16, 2017

Countdown to his coming out presser… — Spooky grew up watching the Clinton scandals. (@fiskasaurusrex) November 16, 2017

Not to mention countdown to Democrats defending him and his denial.

Everything is horrible.

Related:

RESIGN! KABC morning anchor Leeann Tweeden just nuked Al Franken with a #MeToo story of her own

PUNT! Sen. Amy Klobuchar refuses to comment on Al Franken groping accusations

WEAK! Al Franken responds to @LeeannTweeden