Al Franken responded to the allegations made this morning by KABC 790 radio anchor Leeann Tweeden:
Just got a response from @alfranken: "I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."
— Asher Klein (@kleinstar) November 16, 2017
For the record, this was an emailed statement from his press office
— Asher Klein (@kleinstar) November 16, 2017
Not good enough, Al. Resign.
***
Related:
PUNT! Sen. Amy Klobuchar refuses to comment on Al Franken groping accusations https://t.co/bzjrDrYBRe
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2017
RESIGN! KABC morning anchor Leeann Tweeden just nuked Al Franken with a #MeToo story of her own https://t.co/aj7EjQqBcN
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 16, 2017