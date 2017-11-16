Dems are very, very brave at calling out sexual assault and harassment, until they’re not.

Here’s the reaction from fellow Minnesota Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar on the allegations against Al Franken:

Klobuchar to me and @MKhan47 on Franken accusations: “I have just read them and I’m sure he will have a comment and will wait for that.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) November 16, 2017

PUNT!

How courageous of her. If this was a Republican senator, she wouldn't have waited more than a millisecond to call on him to resign. https://t.co/1QxyPBYaIM — Chris Antenucci (@chrisantenucci) November 16, 2017

Why? https://t.co/aKP8qYw6N2 — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 16, 2017

Yes, why, especially in light of Sen. Klobuchar bragging about passing mandatory sexual harassment training for all senators and staff:

Breaking: My legislation requiring mandatory sex harassment training for all senators and staff just passed the Senate. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 9, 2017

***

Related: