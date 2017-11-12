We make fun of the amount of ‘whataboutery’ in today’s political world, but ZOMG, this article from The New York Times so deserves it. Imagine if a white woman wrote this article and turned the tables on the races included … there would be protests in the streets and buildings would burn.

From the NYT:

As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes about how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal betrayal.

Just. Vile. If the Left’s goal moving forward is going back to their roots and segregating people based on skin color they have NO business being in any sort of elected capacity in this country.

None.

Unfathomable.

Can you imagine telling your children they can’t be someone’s friend because of the color of their skin? In 2017?????!!!

BOOMITY AND BOOM.

Trending

Brutal. But true.

We made this EXACT face.

Get outta here. Crazy talk.

Bingo.

Some of this author’s best friends are black. Who knew?

The writer of the article is a joke without a punchline.

Maybe someone should remind the writer that children are the future.

It’s the NYT, you really have to ask?

Love this.

With stories like this, the NYT is too low to even line birdcages.

Shameful.

Agreed.

Learn from children.

Amen.

Related:

And THERE it is! Salon posts obligatory anti-Trump BS to try and ruin everyone’s Thanksgiving

‘Oh, honey.’ SJW who clearly hasn’t read Handmaid’s Tale gets LEVELED for making THIS claim

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: new york timesnytracismwhite people