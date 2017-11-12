We make fun of the amount of ‘whataboutery’ in today’s political world, but ZOMG, this article from The New York Times so deserves it. Imagine if a white woman wrote this article and turned the tables on the races included … there would be protests in the streets and buildings would burn.

Opinion: Can My Children Be Friends With White People? https://t.co/BRfO6tRVuW — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 12, 2017

From the NYT:

As against our gauzy national hopes, I will teach my boys to have profound doubts that friendship with white people is possible. When they ask, I will teach my sons that their beautiful hue is a fault line. Spare me platitudes about how we are all the same on the inside. I first have to keep my boys safe, and so I will teach them before the world shows them this particular brand of rending, violent, often fatal betrayal.

Just. Vile. If the Left’s goal moving forward is going back to their roots and segregating people based on skin color they have NO business being in any sort of elected capacity in this country.

None.

NYT publishes hate of closed-minded bigot who stereotypes an entire people & teaches their children you can’t trust people of another race. — Razor (@hale_razor) November 12, 2017

Unfathomable.

My honest guess is no, because you wouldn’t allow it. Must suck to be racist. — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) November 12, 2017

Can you imagine telling your children they can’t be someone’s friend because of the color of their skin? In 2017?????!!!

It's amazing that your children would have any friends at all being taught such hatred. Try teaching them to be good people and you'll be amazed at how that's reciprocated, by people of all colors. — The artist formerly known as G (@TCC_Grouchy) November 12, 2017

BOOMITY AND BOOM.

When I read this headline, this is what immediately came to mind. pic.twitter.com/aHkIn9GTpU — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 12, 2017

Brutal. But true.

We made this EXACT face.

I am an American born to Ghanaian parents. Please stop acting as if you’re the first black people or Africans to live here. My very first friend was white, his mom dutifully dropped him off in our low income apt. — EdAsante (@EdAsante77) November 12, 2017

Get outta here. Crazy talk.

In which we learn the article is about the author and their racial hangups and not about the kids at all. — ResistanceisFewtile (@burlyg8r) November 12, 2017

Bingo.

Some of my best friends are white. — myblackfriendsays (@myblackfriend) November 12, 2017

Some of this author’s best friends are black. Who knew?

Terrible article , thought this was a joke. — GuyFromTheWay (@ldnbasespanda) November 12, 2017

The writer of the article is a joke without a punchline.

I feel sorry for the amount of hate you force down your kids throats and teach them how to be hateful racists who will add nothing to this world — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 12, 2017

Maybe someone should remind the writer that children are the future.

What the actual fuck?! How the hell does this divisive garbage get published in a major, supposed respectable outlet in 2017? pic.twitter.com/ZEezOPUMhG — Fred Martin (@fred_connection) November 12, 2017

It’s the NYT, you really have to ask?

Take a look at my profile picture. I'm the old white guy, the other guy is a very, very close friend. He's my adopted grandson. — Charles Bradley Todd (@cbradleytodd) November 12, 2017

Love this.

With stories like this, the NYT is too low to even line birdcages.

Glad the NY Times is now giving a platform to unadulterated racism. And bringing children into it as well. https://t.co/T0HQ5BENt5 — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 12, 2017

Shameful.

Presidents come and go. I feel sad for the children of the writer for having a parent with such a myopic point of view. — Daniel Guaydacan (@dangmex) November 12, 2017

Agreed.

First of all, who chooses a friend based on color?? Character is where a friend begins! #StopTheDivision — 💥Robin💥 (@RZimms) November 12, 2017

I live in a multiracial neighborhood. Children all of races are friends. They are not jaded by NYT agendas. Learn from children. — Jacque Benson (@RealWomenVoters) November 12, 2017

Learn from children.

Amen.

