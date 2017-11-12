Kids these days.

This editor is starting to feel like one of those old ladies she used to make fun of, who would talk about how she walked uphill in the snow both ways to school. But seriously with this.

Ashly really thinks we’re living in the Handmaid’s Tale? Women in America have it better than women anywhere, which is why it probably makes so many Conservatives CRAZY to read this garbage.

One with a pretty rainbow.

Trending

But she’s fighting back and stuff!

Ha!

Guessing no.

Right? We should just be glad the Harry Potter references are easing up a bit.

Related:

And THERE it is! Salon posts obligatory anti-Trump BS to try and ruin everyone’s Thanksgiving

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ashly PerezColonel PotterHandmaid's TaleSJW