Kids these days.

The cool thing about this Handmaid's Tale we're all living through is that women are fighting back, speaking up, and running for office. — Ashly Perez 🌈 (@itsashlyperez) November 10, 2017

This editor is starting to feel like one of those old ladies she used to make fun of, who would talk about how she walked uphill in the snow both ways to school. But seriously with this.

Ashly really thinks we’re living in the Handmaid’s Tale? Women in America have it better than women anywhere, which is why it probably makes so many Conservatives CRAZY to read this garbage.

I got my way engineering degree years ago. Worked, made a 6 figure salary and was an elected official. What world does she live in?! 🙄 https://t.co/Eyfd8vR7Dp — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 11, 2017

One with a pretty rainbow.

My mother raised two girls, moved 1,800 miles from all she knew after her husband died, put one in college one in elementary school & herself through law school in the early 80’s with PRECIOUS little help. You have NO IDEA of a hard life.🙄 — Amy (@auntieamy90) November 12, 2017

I ran for office most likely before you were born & have a tech degree. Oppressed? Absolutely not. You have no clue what oppression looks like. — Amy Stinson (@askamys) November 11, 2017

But she’s fighting back and stuff!

That doesn't sound much like the Handmaid's Tale. — Jim Treacher, which is admittedly a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) November 11, 2017

It doesn’t sound at all like the handmaidens tale tbh. Especially bc a woman tweeted this. — silence dogood (@cemarrie) November 11, 2017

Ha!

Have you actually seen or read it? This isn’t it at all — Foxy 🦃🍷🏈 (@FoxyConservativ) November 11, 2017

Actually sounds like we're living in the opposite of the Handmaid's Tale, based on what you just tweeted. Are you really that dense? — LifebytheCreek (@lifebythecreek) November 11, 2017

So you don’t actually understand what The Handmaid’s Tale is actually about then. Got it. — Velvet B. Sugar (@TMIWITW) November 12, 2017

Then you aren't living in "this Handmaid's Tale," are you? — 🐱 Leslie Bialler ♈ (@lesliebialler) November 11, 2017

Guessing no.

Can’t believe your master lets you on the internet tbh. — Berty Fish (@bertyfish) November 12, 2017

Right? We should just be glad the Harry Potter references are easing up a bit.

