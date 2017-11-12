Ever since the Obama administration pushed ‘Pajama Boy’ in their propaganda to encourage family members to annoy one another with politics during the Holiday season, leftist rags like Salon have been doing their part to alienate families as well.

Because nothing says family and ‘giving thanks’ like a BS article written about a nonexistent crazy uncle who wears tinfoil on their head and a Trump t-shirt at the dinner table on Thanksgiving.

Case in point:

How to survive Thanksgiving if you have to spend it with diehard Trump supporters https://t.co/mbB5I23e8o — Salon (@Salon) November 12, 2017

From Salon: (saved you the click, you’re welcome)

Keylock also shared advice for those of us with Trump supporters in our families as the holidays approach. “Empathy takes a massive amount of courage, even though it’s considered a soft skill. We have to be vulnerable, be ready to let go. You have to listen to what somebody is saying. That doesn’t mean accept it blindly, but you learn nothing from talking and everything from listening. All people’s stories matter. “Go in, open your ears, watch your tone. Then tell them your story. A lot of these conversations are bred from fear and ignorance. That turns into hate later. But empathy is about being vulnerable and courageous, and listening and being present. Those are leadership skills. If you can’t do that, how can you lead your conversation forward?” Also: “Breathe, meditate.”

Breathe. Meditate.

EL OH EL.

Oh, but the author left out one really important piece of advice:

Step 1: Be a fucking adult. https://t.co/Nd9Df8icIX — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 12, 2017

All damn day.

Grow up already.

If you think you need a survival guide to spend time with family members with whom you disagree, you're the insufferable one. #ProTip https://t.co/4dWHUtpaE9 — Everything's Coming Up Mo's-es (@molratty) November 12, 2017

We really need to write a piece about dealing with insufferable SJWs at the Thanksgiving table … true story.

I'm extremely anti-Trump but have Trump supporters in my family and can't understand what sort of subhuman would need a guide like this https://t.co/xKvxTE2fgT — Taqqiya Purveyor (@notwokieleaks) November 12, 2017

This was clearly written for people who believe Trump’s administration is literally The Handmaid’s Tale … and who are literally shaking.

What if I have to spend it with self-important, smug liberals? Can you give me a quick primer on gender studies and interpretive dance? Or catch me up on the other 73 genders? — MrClarkJosephKent (@MrClarkJKent) November 12, 2017

How about just resisting the urge to bring up your social justice bullshit at the dinner table? — StompyMech (@Stmpy_Mch) November 12, 2017

Seems pretty simple.

I think it's creepy that you try to otherize, isolate, and demonize people who don't share your whackjob, batshit politics. — Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) November 12, 2017

This word-for-word describes Salon, in fact, it may eventually be their official tagline.

Be polite.

Don’t talk politics.

Enjoy being with friends and family.

Don’t talk politics.

Express thanks for your blessings.

Don’t talk politics.

Enjoy your dinner.

Don’t talk politics.

Watch football.

Don’t talk politics.

Be kind. Don’t talk politics. — Dwarfclone (@Dwarfclone) November 12, 2017

It’s really just that simple folks.

