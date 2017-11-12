And these people wonder why they lost in 2016.

Republicans are the party of sexual harassment, white supremacy, forced birth, cruel deportations, pseudo-patriotism, scientific illiteracy, anti-LGBT bigotry, unaffordable health care, tax breaks for the wealthy, conspiracy theories, more guns, child molestation, and Jesus. — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) November 11, 2017

Jesus loves him … the rest of us think he sucks though.

Looking at Hemant’s bio, it would appear he considers himself a ‘friendly atheist,’ but really he just comes across as a smug anti-theist who’s looking for clicks to fund his work. It’s obvious by the Patreon link in his bio.

Sadly it looks like his work is just trolling:

There's probably a ball field of Republicans that needs to be on the look out for this guy… #SeeSomethingSaySomething https://t.co/uPrWJVS88U — Rick Canton ℹ️ (@TheRickCanton) November 12, 2017

Yikes. But fair.

Ive noticed the biggest tools on twittet R the lib blue check marks. Smh — Dan Noreen (@dwnoreen94) November 12, 2017

Would appear Twitter loves verifying horrible people as long as their politics and ideas are of the right bluish tint.

Stopped reading at Sexual Harrasent. You know about Harvey Weinstein, right? Here, let me help. pic.twitter.com/SZPwll42DF — Seth Fuller ⛳️🏌 (@sfuller94) November 12, 2017

Fair point. Maybe we should take his tweet apart one line at a time … let’s see:

Republicans are the party of sexual harassment – Bill Clinton, John Edwards, Ted Kennedy and Anthony Weiner are Republicans? Hrm.

White supremacy – Hemant desperately needs to read the history of white supremacy and which party truly owns it.

Forced birth – Dafuq is forced birth?

Cruel deportation – Yes, sending criminals back to their home countries is super cruel.

You know what, we’ll be here all day going through this spew point-by-point, let’s just say it’s all a bunch of horse crap and be done with it.

So all those sexual predator Democrat donors in Hollywood are Republicans? Who knew? Or that enforcing laws was abhorrent to Democrats? I think you need to do some self reflection. — The_Kat™ (@The_Kat_Roars) November 12, 2017

Yes. I distinctly remember December 19, 1998. When the Republican Party voted, on the floor of the house, to go officially on the record as the party of sexual harassment by Voting in support of, and offense of a sexual predator residing in the White House. Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/Kpytzf1db1 — Vince Gottalotta (@VinceGottalotta) November 12, 2017

Ouch.

Keep demonizing Republicans with a bunch of unhinged, incendiary bullshit. It worked out great for you in 2016. https://t.co/ecU4RhxiKa — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 12, 2017

And that’s the real kicker here, the Left has yet to figure out this sort of behavior is only going to give Trump a second term.

So hey, Donald says thanks, Hemant.

