There has been a lot of back-and-forth between people of all political ideals since the news broke yesterday that Judge Roy Moore had been accused of trying to initiate sexual encounters with minors. And with the tense political climate, it’s tough to really wrap your mind around what is real and what is political theatre.

Luckily for us, Guy Benson spent a few tweets summing it all up:

I have deep concerns about false accusations being weaponized to destroy people. But arguments that allegations against Moore can't be true because they didn't surface sooner prove absolutely nothing. (Since convicted) pedophile Dennis Hastert rose to Speaker of the House! — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 10, 2017

Fair points.

Only a handful of people know for certain if allegations vs. Moore are true. The rest of us need to think critically & decide whether the allegations are *credible.* I understand suspicions about timing & concern that mere accusations can be low bar for political destruction… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 10, 2017

The timing of the accusations does seem awfully convenient.

But WaPo story quotes *named* accusers (the main one is a Trump voter), among dozens of sources. The reporters are transparent in how they conducted their investigation. The primary accuser plausibly explains her timing. Four women who don't know each other, pattern of conduct… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 10, 2017

Also true. And the fact the main accuser is a Trump voter is intriguing, to say the least.

Why would she deliberately go after and lie about a Republican if she is one?

…to me, that adds up to credibility. But what's the standard of proof necessary to force Moore out? I can see some using "presumption of innocence" standard as fig leaf, but some AL R's have said on-record they'd support him even if it's all true! That's the grossest reaction. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 10, 2017

Yes. Whether or not you believe the accusations against Moore, the way some people have chosen to defend him is repugnant. People claiming that it was ‘different’ 40 years ago especially in Alabama and that somehow a 14-year-old can give consent …

Stop it.

No amount of political power is worth that.

