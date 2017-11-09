Kneejerk defenses of Roy Moore following allegations that he had sexual relations with teenage girls are inevitable, but do they also have to be this downright awful?

Why would you go there?

And how.

Think it couldn’t possibly get worse? Well, it gets worse:

More from the Washington Examiner:

“There is nothing to see here,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler tells the Washington Examiner. “The allegations are that a man in his early 30s dated teenage girls. Even the Washington Post report says that he never had sexual intercourse with any of the girls and never attempted sexual intercourse.”

“Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist,” Ziegler says choosing his words carefully before invoking Christ. “Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.”

“There’s just nothing immoral or illegal here,” Ziegler concluded. “Maybe just a little bit unusual.”

What in the ever-loving hell kind of sh*t is that?

