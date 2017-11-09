Dan Rather complaining about Trump and claiming it’s ‘never been this bad’ is sort of like Jeffrey Dahmer complaining that people eat too much fast food these days.

Dan Rather is fed up with President Trump: “It’s never been this bad” https://t.co/LyGynMi9Xn pic.twitter.com/emOJcrLP8B — Salon (@Salon) November 8, 2017

From Salon (yeah, we know, sorry):

What’s missing from the presidency today is “nobility,” Rather said. “Our great presidents, the best presidents,” he added, “Washington, Lincoln, Teddy Rosevelt, right on through, had a certain noble approach to the office, which we have zero of that now.” Rather, who says calls himself an “optimist by nature,” remains hopeful that America will get through these dark times. “While we’re in an extremely difficult period now, a perilous time for the country,” he said, “we need to remind ourselves, we’ve come through a lot worse before.”

Dan is probably the LAST person who should be complaining about nobility.

I wonder if Dan Rather has ever really considered the extent to which he is personally responsible for the current political culture. https://t.co/xfpm327pwU — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) November 8, 2017

He’s clueless.

Or he thinks we’re clueless and don’t remember that he’s a joke.

@Salon – Dan Rather, the guy who made up shit about a POTUS and was forced out of journalism in disgrace? Nobody cares what he thinks or says. — John Liberty (@JohnLibertyUSA) November 9, 2017

Yup, the one and only.

Who cares what this dinosaur has to say….Out of touch with real people. — Bryon Campbell (@BryonCampbell51) November 8, 2017

Seems that Salon does, and we do but only because we want to make fun of him. #Winning

The Father of Fake News. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 8, 2017

The guy who started fake news. — Wyld Stalyn (@WyldStalyn5150) November 8, 2017

Coming from the king of fake news, this is priceless. — John Doiron (@jfd1965) November 9, 2017

Question. So if fake news Salon reports on fake news Dan Rather, does that make this somehow true? Sort of like how a negative times a negative equals a positive? No?

Ha!

