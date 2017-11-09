You gotta give it to Donna Brazile, it was pretty ballsy to go on with Tucker Carlson to market her book … err … to answer questions about the things she wrote in her book. Of course, being that it WAS Tucker Carlson, it didn’t go so well for Ms. Brazile.

Watch:

She wanted to write this book to tell HER story.

K.

.@TuckerCarlson:"If you believe the Russians [hacked the DNC servers], why didn't the DNC allow the FBI to examine those servers? Why were they given over to a vendor and not the U.S. government's investigators?" #Tucker pic.twitter.com/vxkN0HwnuM — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2017

Because she’s a Democrat, Tucker.

.@donnabrazile on the debates and the leaked question: I didn't want the candidates blindsided #Tucker — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 9, 2017

HA HA HA HA.

Then why did she only give the questions to Hillary? She would have been better off saying she didn’t want HILLARY to be blindsided. And c’mon, that’s what debates are really all about, seeing how the candidates react to questions on their feet.

.@donnabrazile: I reached out to key Dems before the book came out. Haven't spoken to Hillary since Feb. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 9, 2017

Doubt she’ll be hearing from Hillary anytime soon.

Or will she? Yikes.

.@donnabrazile: Hillary has really examined many of the reasons why she fell short #Tucker — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 9, 2017

If she hasn’t spoken to Hillary since February how does she know what she’s been doing?

Wow, Donna is REALLY trying to cover her arse here … and it’s not going so hot.

My goodness, she's a windbag! — FLYGIRL (@T34PIC) November 9, 2017

But hey, the book is selling.

