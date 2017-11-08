Donna Brazile’s book, “Hacks,” is now out, and the more she promotes it, the less it seems that she actually read what went into print. On ABC’s “This Week,” she backtracked on her claim she had proof the Democratic primary was rigged, and on “The View,” she claimed she never used the word “rigged” in her book.

Talking with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell Wednesday, Brazile again seemed to contradict her own book. The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher caught this bit:

Her book says the story of Hillary having pneumonia “stank,” because why would she expose her own grandchildren if that were the case? (Even though Clinton left her daughter’s apartment and immediately embraced a little girl standing outside while the cameras took it all in.)

The story did stink … remember this awkward explanation?

On “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” though, Brazile admitted that Clinton did have pneumonia … or, rather, um, “phenomena.”

Once again, Brazile seems to be a cheerleader for Hillary and the Democrats in interviews promoting her book, while her book does the real talking — and she’s not winning many fans in the process.

