Donna Brazile’s book, “Hacks,” is now out, and the more she promotes it, the less it seems that she actually read what went into print. On ABC’s “This Week,” she backtracked on her claim she had proof the Democratic primary was rigged, and on “The View,” she claimed she never used the word “rigged” in her book.

Talking with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell Wednesday, Brazile again seemed to contradict her own book. The Washington Free Beacon’s Brent Scher caught this bit:

Brazile just told @mitchellreports she backed off idea of replacing Hillary once she found out it was pneumonia and she recovered. In her book, Brazile says she didn't believe Hillary had pneumonia. https://t.co/3AbMyBQYQc pic.twitter.com/Bwvv9ZdE2U — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 8, 2017

Her book says the story of Hillary having pneumonia “stank,” because why would she expose her own grandchildren if that were the case? (Even though Clinton left her daughter’s apartment and immediately embraced a little girl standing outside while the cameras took it all in.)

It's like the person who wrote the book and the person who is currently out promoting it are two different people. So freaking bizarre. — JB Von Preysing (@JBVonPreysing) November 8, 2017

You don't expect these people to know what's in the books they say they wrote, do you? — Jim O'Sulivan (@Jimeo722) November 8, 2017

Dear Donna, please stop with these interviews. You are not doing yourself any favors. — Citizen_Campbell (@campbell_elroy) November 8, 2017

The story did stink … remember this awkward explanation?

Clinton on not disclosing pneumonia diagnosis on Friday: "I just didn't think it was going to be that big a deal." https://t.co/1lGeoxkx9m — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2016

On “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” though, Brazile admitted that Clinton did have pneumonia … or, rather, um, “phenomena.”

.@donnabrazile: I was thinking and praying hard–first of all I wanted Hillary to get back up. When I learned she was up, resting, diagnosed with phenomena, something I experienced, I said I wanted her back on her feet. She fought her you know what off to try to bring home victory — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) November 8, 2017

Diagnosed with phenomena? Hmmm. Strange diagnosis. Do you mean the phenomena of a serial criminal trying to steal the presidency & failing? — Hating B of A (@HatingBofA) November 8, 2017

I was once diagnosed with phenomena. Turns out I was just stricken with normalities. — Huckleberry Ziegler (@Atroarturo) November 8, 2017

Once again, Brazile seems to be a cheerleader for Hillary and the Democrats in interviews promoting her book, while her book does the real talking — and she’s not winning many fans in the process.

